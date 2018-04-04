Naomi Watts pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger on his 39th birthday: 'We will never forget you'

Heath Ledger died a decade ago, but he’s still being celebrated on his birthday.

The Brokeback Mountain and The Dark Knight star, who died of an accidental overdose in January 2008, was remembered by ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts on Wednesday, which would have been his 39th birthday. The Gypsy actress, 49, took to Instagram to recall the “darling heart” who once stole hers.





Watts, who dated the Australian actor for two years, from 2002 to 2004 (pre-Michelle Williams and Liev Schreiber), also posted a story with a throwback of them and labeled it “Beautiful Heath.”

Naomi Watts shared this throwback on Instagram on Wednesday. (Photo: Naomi Watts via Instagram) More

On the 10th anniversary of his passing in January, an event that rocked Hollywood, she also paid tribute. Watts, who also grew up in Australia, called him a “beautiful soul” and a “true original,” adding that he always had his heart on his sleeve. “I will never forget his gentle spirit,” she shared.

Watts, who is now linked to actor Billy Crudup, also participated in the I Am Heath Ledger documentary last year.

Naomi’s brother, photographer Ben Watts, who snapped the cover of the recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, took photos of Heath circa the Lords of Dogtown (2005). Ben recently shared that this summer he’ll be doing an exhibit of “found Polaroids & film” of Ledger in Montauk, N.Y.









