Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson go public with romance after sharing kiss video: 'She showed me what real love is'

Days after sharing a passionate kiss on Instagram, lovebirds Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have made their public debut as a couple — just in time for their first anniversary.

View photos Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne took their romance public on Monday night. (Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project) More

On Monday, former Pretty Little Liars star Benson was on hand to support her supermodel love’s acceptance of the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE Gala. Delevingne was honored for her charity work within the LGBTQ community.

The British star singled out Benson, whom she met while filming the movie Her Smell, in her acceptance speech.

View photos The couple posed with Antoni Porowski at the New York City gala. (Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project) More

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” Delevingne said. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.

“I love you, Sprinkles,” she added, using her nickname for Benson. Delevingne also called the actress “Sprinks” in the comments section of the make-out video she posted over the weekend.

At the awards show, Delevingne told E! News why she decided to finally confirm the relationship by sharing their smooches.

“I don't know, because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she said. "It's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?"

Benson, meanwhile, filmed Delevingne’s speech for Instagram Stories, adding the caption, “Love you.”

View photos (Photo: Ashley Benson via Instagram Stories) More

Prior to their coupling, Delevingne dated actress Michelle Rodriguez and singer Annie Clark (also known as St. Vincent), while Benson was linked to actor Nat Wolff and Justin Bieber fashion collaborator Ryan Good.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.