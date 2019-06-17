O.J. Simpson denies fathering Khloé Kardashian: ‘She’s not mine’

O.J. Simpson is wasting no time clearing up gossip now that he’s joined Twitter.

The former football star — who was acquitted in the 1994 double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman — used his third tweet to bring to an end the long-running rumor that he’s Khloé Kardashian’s dad.

Talking about the late Robert Kardashian — who was part of the “Dream Team” that got him off and was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 to 1991 — Simpson said, “Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately that ended.”

He continued, “But never — and I want to stress never — in any way shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually and I never got any indication she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad. Tasteless.”

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Simpson said, “Khloé, like all the girls,” referring to Kim and Kourtney (sorry, Rob!), “I’m very proud of — just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple fact of the matter is that she’s not mine.”

The father of five said that one of the people spreading the rumor is Norman Pardo, who he said has long been claiming to be his manager but never was. (Page Six reported in May that Pardo was shopping a documentary, Who Killed Nicole?)

The clip ended with Simpson laughing and saying, “Happy Father’s Day.”

The Kardashians rose to stardom with Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the late ‘00s — when Simpson was in prison in a separate robbery case. He was paroled in 2017.

Khloé Kardashian has long been dogged by the rumor and vaguely addressed it last year — not long after her daughter, True, was born. The subject of her paternity has also been addressed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris Jenner was good friends with Brown and a witness during the Simpson trial. While Simpson was found not guilty, he was found liable in a civil case, but most of the $33.5 million judgment has not been paid.

Simpson joined Twitter on June 14 in an effort of “gettin' even.” While he addressed Kardashian’s paternity, he said in the same clip that he’ll primarily be using the account to talk sports.

He’s not expected to ever discuss the murder of his ex-wife, telling the AP recently, ''My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives.”

Since Simpson joined Twitter, there’s been a push to give more followers to Kim Goldman, sister of Ron, who is a victims' advocate and the host of the new podcast, Confronting OJ.

