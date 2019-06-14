Madonna explains the meaning behind her eye patch, but fans aren't into it

Madonna is back with a new album — Madame X — and an ever-present eye patch.

She wore it in her video for “Medellin” and while performing at the Billboard Music Awards and the Eurovision Song Contest last month. Now, as she promotes her 14th studio album, which debuted Friday, it remains the focal point of her look — even when she isn’t performing.

Madonna has been wearing an eye patch while performing "Madame X" tracks — and when she's not performing as well. (Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

During an interview on Friday’s Today show, the eye patch was discussed in the most Madonna-like way ever.

Today’s Harry Smith: “You have a patch on your eye.”

Madonna: “OK. Yes, I do.”

Smith: “And there’s an X on it. Madame X.”

Madonna: “Yes, that’s correct. Really good observation, Harry.”

With playful banter out of the way, she went on to explain that the eye patch is part of the Madame X persona she created for the album.

"She's a spy. She's a secret agent. She travels the world. She changes her identity,” explained the Grammy winner. “She sleeps with one eye open. And she travels through the day with one eye shut. She's actually been wounded. So she's covering up one of her eyes.” (In Madonna’s New York Times profile — the one she hated — the writer was told, “It’s fashion, darling,” when she asked a member of the star’s team why she chose to wear it.)

.@Madonna opens up to @HarrySmith about her latest album and explains the meaning behind her new 'Madame X' persona — and the reason behind that eye patch. pic.twitter.com/nbpAreRnhf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2019

Madonna also told Smith that the Madame X character was inspired by a nickname choreographer Martha Graham gave her when she was a student in Graham's class at age 19. She said Graham was frustrated that she could never "identify" who Madonna was. Madge said she felt “the same way” when she started recording this album. So once she connected the two feelings and decided on the album name, she then created “a story that was sort of the beginning of Madame X's journey.”

A preview of Madonna’s interview on Friday’s Graham Norton Show shows her with the patch on there as well — and expect more banter about it. After all, when Madonna made her Eurovision appearance, Norton hosted and, upon seeing her with her patch, quipped, "Madonna, what a trooper, still showing up despite a nasty case of conjunctivitis.”

And Norton isn’t the only one. The internet is full of comments about Madonna’s patch — and most aren’t so flattering.

Madonna, for the love of all things holy, please take off the freaking eye patch already. — Isy with one 's' (@yodaberg) June 13, 2019

The eye patch tho. Not liking it. — Truthfully Trisha (@TruTrisha) June 14, 2019

Ok #Madamex is not that bad. It’s a good album. It’s way better then Hard Candy. I just can’t deal with the Collabs and the eye patch. @Madonna — Gene (@RayofGene) June 14, 2019

Has Madonna turned into a pirate. — Simon Bartles (@SimonBartles) June 14, 2019

So Madonna has reinvented herself as Madam X and is wearing an eye patch. How about she reinvents herself into a ghost and goes away! 🙄 — southerndawgs89 (@southerndawgs89) June 14, 2019

That patch has to go 😪 — Sam Ball (@sball1979) June 14, 2019

Whatever happened to Baby Jane? I know! She’s wearing an eye patch oblivious to her irrelevance. Isn’t that right, Madonna Jane? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sc8mTCNHf2 — Sue Bravo (@SueBravo6) June 14, 2019

And beyond just the gimmicky nature of it, some were truly offended. One woman talked about how her husband “lost his eye in a tragic accident” recently and said, “Have some compassion.” And a grandmother said that her grandson has to wear one on his eye daily “and not just to make a music video.”