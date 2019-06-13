Proud mama Kelly Ripa shares photos from daughter Lola's high school graduation

Kelly Ripa’s daughter is a high school grad.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared the milestone update — about a week after the teen, her middle child with Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, attended prom with her boyfriend.

Ripa posted several photos to Instagram showing the brunette, who turns 18 this weekend, in her cap and gown. In one, Lola was with Consuelos, who was suited up for the special occasion. Other photos showed the girl with friends as well as a pre-graduation pizza party.

View photos (Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

