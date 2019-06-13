Proud mama Kelly Ripa shares photos from daughter Lola's high school graduation

Kelly Ripa’s daughter is a high school grad.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared the milestone update — about a week after the teen, her middle child with Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, attended prom with her boyfriend.
Ripa posted several photos to Instagram showing the brunette, who turns 18 this weekend, in her cap and gown. In one, Lola was with Consuelos, who was suited up for the special occasion. Other photos showed the girl with friends as well as a pre-graduation pizza party.
Lola will attend New York University in the fall, People magazine reports. Her Instagram page indicates that she’s enrolled at Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, which is part of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, with an expected graduation date of 2023.
The morning TV host talked about touring colleges with her only daughter. After a trip to visit Tulane in New Orleans, an institution Ripa loved, she said the key was to keep her opinions to herself. She said that if she liked a school too much and Lola knew it, it would make the teen not what to go there.
Lola attended the prom with her boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy, about a week ago. She looked stunning in a long emerald V-neck green dress with a leg slit.
Ripa and Consuelos, who eloped in 1996 when they were soap opera co-stars, are also parents to two sons: Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. The whole stunning family was recently featured in People magazine’s Most Beautiful issue.
