Meghan McCain gets fans to honor their late dads ahead of Father’s Day with #DeadDadsClub’

Meghan McCain, pictured with dad John McCain in 2017, is encouraging people to share stories about their late dads ahead of Father's Day. (Photo: Heidi Gutman /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Meghan McCain is trying to make her first Father’s Day after the death of her dad, the late Senator John McCain, a little more bearable.

The View co-host started the hashtag “Dead Dads Club” to encourage her fans to share memories of their late fathers. She hopes it will combat that dread she’s been feeling around the day, writing, “Maybe we all will feel less alone?”

Anyone else out there who is dreading Father’s Day this Sunday - I feel you, and have been trying to come up with something positive to do Sunday. So, I want you to feel free to share #deaddadsclub stories on my timeline and I will share it. Maybe we will all feel less alone? ♥️ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 12, 2019

McCain has re-shared several of the stories on her page, but there are so many more — funny, sad, and sweet, making the whole thread a compelling read.

A few standouts:

I never had to mow the lawn while growing up because my dad (who passed from cancer in April) always said “I barely trust you to drive a car much less a tractor with whirling blades on it!” 😂 — Tara P. (@rabidsooner) June 13, 2019

#deaddadsclub @MeghanMcCain, this is such an awesome idea. Lost my dad a little over two years ago, and I will say--the first Father's Day is the hardest. It never gets easy, but the more time that passes the easier it gets to let the good memories drown out the sad. pic.twitter.com/yZCpGkd97Z — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 13, 2019

My dad passed 5 years ago on June 18th a few days after Father’s Day. I spend the day as normal as I can but give myself one hour doing something my father enjoyed. This year, by complete coincidence, I am playing basketball - the sport he taught me as a young girl #deaddadsclub — Maggie Mae Ramold (@mmramold) June 12, 2019

My birth father abandoned me and I was raised by my grandfather and he passed away with prostate cancer when they didn’t have very many cures for it that was back in 1980 We loved to dance we won the twist contest together I miss him so much till this day I believe he is my angel pic.twitter.com/061kZkbDEp — Cathie (@Cathievan9) June 12, 2019

There are some truly heartbreaking ones as well.

I mourn not the death of my father-he is living. I mourn the loss of love I needed from a father, but monsters don't love anyone but themselves. — April (@Aprilsway1) June 12, 2019

Anyone who has heard McCain speak knows that she was a huge fan of her dad’s. The politician and war veteran died of brain cancer in August, just before his 82nd birthday. McCain delivered a eulogy at his memorial ceremony in Washington's National Cathedral.

McCain has since been very candid — on social media, on daytime and in interviews — about how much she misses him, saying that his death “physically hurts my heart.” She’s also also been his most vocal defender, especially amid negative comments from President Trump.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



