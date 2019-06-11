Jon Stewart slams Congress during hearing for Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund: 'You should be ashamed of yourselves'

Jon Stewart tore into Congress Tuesday during a hearing for the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

The comedian wasn’t laughing at all, deeming himself “angry” over low attendance by the House Judiciary Committee, during an appeal to pass a bill reauthorizing the VCF to provide benefits and health care to injured and sickened firefighters, first responders and other survivors of the 2001 terrorist attack for the next 70 years.

With many ailing first responders in attendance, the former Daily Show host said, “As I sit here today, I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to. Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one.”

Stewart called it “an embarrassment to the country” and a ”stain on this institution” that about half of the 14-member subcommittee members were present. "You should be ashamed of yourselves for not being here,” said the star, who found it “beyond my comprehension” why the “bill is not unanimous consent.”

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on June 11, 2019. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images) More