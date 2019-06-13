Luke Perry's daughter shares sweet memory of bonding with her dad over 'Princess Bride' — and Cary Elwes loves it

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie, is sharing sweet memories of the late actor ahead of her first Father’s Day without him.

The teen, who’s been living in Malawi building pre-schools, posted a special flashback to life with her dad, the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. It involved a classic movie and her dad’s mini-van. Yes, apparently King of Cool Perry drove ... a mini-van.

“The Princess Bride played silently on the little fold down television screen in the back of my dads mini van for years,” the 19-year-old wrote. “I will forever associate it with my father.”

Sophie called the flick — starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright (pictured) as well as Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon and Christopher Guest — “one of the best movies I have ever seen.” She said she will “never stop telling people to watch it.”

She urged anyone who hasn’t seen it, to do themselves a favor and watch it now. The posted ended with, “And to you, dad. As you wish.” (A peanut emoji at the end likely referencing André the Giant’s “Anybody want a peanut?” line.)

The film’s star Elwes actually responded to Sophie’s post. He called it “sweet” and shared that he knew her dad. “He was truly a wonderful guy,” he wrote (and many have said). He ended his post, “As YOU wish.”

"Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes commented on Sophie Perry's post. (Photo: Sophie Perry via Instagram) More

The lovely daughter-father memory was preceded by a separate post of pictures Sophie shared of her and her dad from childhood. One showed her as an infant being held in her shirtless dad’s arms, another a few years later of the two in rocking chairs (she’s in a big one and he’s in a little one) and one more of what appeared to be a bedroom singing session a few years after that.

Fans went crazy over the photos with one writing, “Thank you for sharing these pictures and showing everyone that your dad was so much more than Dylan McKay.”

The actor died suddenly in March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke. Sophie — and her brother Jack, a wrestler — were from Perry’s only marriage to Minnie Sharp, which ended in 2003. (Though the exes remained friends.) Perry was set to get remarried, to his longtime girlfriend Wendy Bauer, this summer.

Perry will be on the big screen this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which hits theaters July 26. The film’s stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio talked about being starstruck seeing Perry, who they called an “icon of coolness,” on the set.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

