Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola goes to prom and the internet can’t handle it: ‘Please set a strict curfew’

Kelly Ripa’s baby girl went to prom.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan host finally got the OK from her only daughter, Lola Consuelos, to post photos online and they are gems. The beautiful brunette, 17, is a vision in a green dress in the shared pictures — both alongside her date, boyfriend Tarek Fahmy, and with her proud mama.
“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” wrote Ripa on Instagram, who often says that getting her daughter’s seal of approval on photos she posts to social media is taxing.
Lola has a huge cheering section because Ripa’s post was filled with comments, including many from famous folks. Her dad, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, who posted the shot of his wife and daughter on his own Instagram, commented with a string of hearts.
The photos inspired Westworld actor Jonathan Tucker to write, “PLEASE SET A STRICT CURFEW.”
Bravo’s Andy Cohen called her “GORGEOUS.”
Consuelos’s Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan was stunned by the photos. “Legit dream body, dream face, dream everythingggggg,” she wrote. And Madelaine Petsch said she was “crying.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar couldn’t deal.
Debi Mazar talked about the likeness between mother and daughter.
Here are some other reactions:
Ripa has talked about the college search process with her middle kid (Lola has one older brother, Michael, 22, and a younger brother, Joaquin, 16). After visiting Tulane in New Orleans last year, Ripa said her m.o. was to not hype any school — especially if she liked it — because that would make the teen dislike it.
“I cannot show any excitement,” Ripa said, adding, “I’ve already said too much!”
Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 after falling in love as co-stars on All My Children. The whole family was recently featured in People’s Most Beautiful issue.
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Sanaa Lathan says making 'Love & Basketball' was 'miserable': 'There was a lot of crying behind the scenes'
Beyoncé's icy reaction to a woman talking over her to Jay-Z has Twitter fired up
Lisa Marie Presley reveals battle with opioid addiction in new book: 'I also fell prey'
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.