Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola goes to prom and the internet can’t handle it: ‘Please set a strict curfew’

Kelly Ripa’s baby girl went to prom.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host finally got the OK from her only daughter, Lola Consuelos, to post photos online and they are gems. The beautiful brunette, 17, is a vision in a green dress in the shared pictures — both alongside her date, boyfriend Tarek Fahmy, and with her proud mama.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” wrote Ripa on Instagram, who often says that getting her daughter’s seal of approval on photos she posts to social media is taxing.

Lola has a huge cheering section because Ripa’s post was filled with comments, including many from famous folks. Her dad, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, who posted the shot of his wife and daughter on his own Instagram, commented with a string of hearts.

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

The photos inspired Westworld actor Jonathan Tucker to write, “PLEASE SET A STRICT CURFEW.”

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

Bravo’s Andy Cohen called her “GORGEOUS.”

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

Consuelos’s Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan was stunned by the photos. “Legit dream body, dream face, dream everythingggggg,” she wrote. And Madelaine Petsch said she was “crying.”

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

Sarah Michelle Gellar couldn’t deal.

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

Debi Mazar talked about the likeness between mother and daughter.

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

Here are some other reactions:

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Kelly Ripa via Instagram) More

Ripa has talked about the college search process with her middle kid (Lola has one older brother, Michael, 22, and a younger brother, Joaquin, 16). After visiting Tulane in New Orleans last year, Ripa said her m.o. was to not hype any school — especially if she liked it — because that would make the teen dislike it.

“I cannot show any excitement,” Ripa said, adding, “I’ve already said too much!”

Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 after falling in love as co-stars on All My Children. The whole family was recently featured in People’s Most Beautiful issue.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.