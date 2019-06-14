Britney Spears’s social media posts have fans concerned: ‘Her videos are scaring me’

Britney Spears fans have a lot of concerns about their favorite pop star.
Not long ago, a major one was whether the performer had control of her social media accounts amid conservatorship drama with her father, Jamie Spears. Fans were worried her management team was posting old photos and video to fit their narrative. However, despite it being established that she has control, the concern continues — because the posts are eyebrow-raising.
On Thursday, the “Toxic” singer, 37, posted a video tour of her closet, which had been organized by a housekeeper. The star — who was recently in a mental health facility to adjust her medications, which had reportedly lost their efficacy — was talking extremely fast, but sounded odd, which more than one pointed out, as she darted across the room in a crop top and short shorts and panned through the clothes.
Many commenters expressed concern about her health as a result. Some reactions:
“Her videos are scaring me,” wrote one person.
“She’s very strange. I feel like something is not right,” posted another.
“She’s robotic almost,” wrote another. “Not a hater ... but I worry.”
“WTF is happening!?” asked this commenter. “Doesn’t anyone see how bizarre this is?!”
“I need to know. What are your new meds?” this one asked.
This fan also expressed concern about her mental state, adding, “I’ll hate to see a Amy Winehouse moment.”
This one wrote that she is “a couple videos away from shaving her head again!!”
And so on:
Several of the comments were to say that she should stop posting — for now.
She definitely had defenders, including this person who said all the speculation over her mental state is fueling the fire and “making her out to be some lunatic.”
Several of Spears’s other recent videos came off the same way to fans, including one in which she accused paparazzi agencies of Photoshopping her body to make her look 40-pounds heavier.
This worry comes as Spears and her family were granted a five-year permanent restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi.
During a court hearing Thursday, a judge made the ruling to keep Lutfi, who worked with Britney in the aughts (when she had her mental breakdown), at least 200 yards from the star, her two sons and her parents.
A temporary order had been put in place last month “to prevent future harm and further psychological trauma,” court documents stated. “Mr. Lutfi has sent harassing and threatening texts and tweets to Ms. Spears’ family.”
