Britney Spears posts bikini picture amid rumors she's not in control of her social media accounts: 'Praying that it is really you'

Britney Spears posts a bikini photo to shut down rumors that she's not in control of her social media. (Photo: Instagram)

Britney Spears doesn’t seem to be stressed about the ongoing discussion about her mental health. Instead, she’s lounging on a pool float and sharing a photo of her bikini body with her followers.

Shortly after taking to her Instagram on Tuesday to send a message to fans and followers who believe her social media is being controlled by management, the 37-year-old posted a seemingly current photo of herself enjoying some fun in the sun.

The singer posted the photo with a nondescript caption on Tuesday evening. However, many people caught onto the fact that she was likely trying to reassure her fans that she is, in fact, posting herself.

“Do you think she posted this herself tho [sic],” someone commented. While others argued “This is not current,” and said “you just look like you’re going through it.”

Still, plenty of others came to Spears’s defense, including her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who commented “Hot as….. what?” prompting fans to reference Spears’s song “Hot as Ice.”

“We care only for you and for your happiness as a person,” one fan wrote. “Praying that it is really you.”

