Britney Spears shares pictures with boyfriend and fans are so happy to see her smiling

Britney Spears appears to be feeling good in new photos she shared with fans.

Just two days after her longtime manager Larry Rudolph said the star might be on a permanent hiatus from her Las Vegas residency, the “Womanizer” singer posted several snapshots that feature her smiling and hugging boyfriend Sam Asghari. The two, who began dating in late 2016, are both wearing white T-shirts.

Spears captioned it, “I love this man.”

Fans were ecstatic to see Spears with a smile on her face. They proclaimed her “gorgeous” and told her to “stay strong.”

“Sam keep her safe!!” one fan said.

Aside from all the raves, there was some speculation that the photos weren’t recent or that Spears’s team had more to do with the photos than the music star herself.

The newly shared images appeared within a day of another share from the account: a video of Spears performing choreographed moves to the song “Scream,” by Michael and Janet Jackson.

Neither post addressed Rudolph’s comments about Spears and the possibility of her returning to the Vegas residency that she postponed back in January. At the time, she said she was taking an indefinite work hiatus to care for her father, Jamie Spears, as he recovered from a “life-threatening illness.”

Spears is particularly close to her father, who’s been her legal guardian since she was hospitalized in 2008.

In April, Spears announced that she would be taking a little “me time,” amid reports she was seeking treatment for her mental health, including anxiety.

TMZ reported Rudolph’s bleak comments on Wednesday: “As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

