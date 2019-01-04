Britney Spears puts Las Vegas residency on hold after father suffers 'life-threatening' illness

Britney Spears won’t be kicking off a new residency in Las Vegas next month after all.

On Friday, she announced an indefinite work hiatus so that she can care for her father, Jamie Spears, who is recuperating at home from a “recent life-threatening illness,” according to a news release from the singer’s team.

“Two months ago, Mr. Jamie Spears became seriously ill and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas,” the release read. “His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery. Mr. Spears spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, who the Spears family credits with saving his life. After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery.” It noted that the “Gimme More” singer has been “tremendously involved with caring for her family.”

The entertainer’s new show, “Britney: Domination,” had been scheduled to kick off at Park Theater at Park MGM on Feb. 13, with plans for it to continue for two years, reportedly for $500,000 a show. She previously performed a four-year residency at nearby Planet Hollywood.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Britney said. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

She wrote a more personal message on Instagram.

Britney has a close relationship with her father, both personally and professionally. He’s been her legal guardian under the terms of a conservatorship since she was hospitalized back in 2008.

Customers will be refunded. Fans are encouraged to contact Ticketmaster customer service at 800-745-3000 for more information.

