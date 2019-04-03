Britney Spears is seeking mental health treatment: Reports

Britney Spears is allegedly seeking treatment for her mental health, although there are conflicting reports as to the severity of her emotional distress.

The 37-year-old singer has checked herself into a psychiatric facility, Variety confirms, with TMZ reporting she was admitted to a mental health facility last week for a 30-day stay. Sources tell The Blast Spears is currently receiving treatment for issues related to her anxiety, but maintain she’s not at a hospital.

Britney Spears walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) More

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for Spears, but did not immediately receive a response.

The reports come as Spears posted Wednesday about needing to take a little "me time."

The "Lucky" singer has apparently been under a lot of stress related to her father's life-threatening illness. In January, Spears announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus after her father's colon suddenly ruptured. Last month, Jamie Spears underwent a second surgery to repair the organ.

A source tells People that “Britney just needed to focus on herself” as she cares for her father.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the insider claims. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Spears revealed her father "almost died" after his hospitalization last year.

Jamie Spears is currently his daughter's sole conservator as her lawyer, Andrew Wallet, recently resigned. Wallet was appointed co-conservator of the singer's estate in 2008 after her very public breakdown the year prior. She has previously spoken about battling anxiety.

