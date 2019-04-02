Lisa Rinna is ‘55 and shameless’ in tiny animal print bikini

Lisa Rinna is sharing some bikini pix from her vacation. Her husband, Harry Hamlin, snapped this one. (Image: Lisa Rinna via Instagram)

Lisa Rinna is off the clock, but on her fitness game.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality shared some bikini snaps from her vacation that have been getting attention — and she wouldn’t want it any other way. “55 and shameless,” she captioned one photo, in which she was standing up against a wall posing an animal print string two-piece.

Rinna, a mom of two, is on vacation with her husband, Harry Hamlin, who is also her personal shutterbug. The actor took a photo of his wife, in the same itsy-bitsy suit, posing along the stunning shoreline of their vacation paradise.

Rinna’s “55 and shameless” comment resonated with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, who were laying on the compliments. “55 and SLAYING,” replied one commenter. There were a lot of others like this one: “44 and jealous .. you rock that bod.” Another asked, “How does she have a better body than me at 24?” And one posted, “If I looked like you I would be shameless too...”

Some of Rinna’s pals also commented, including Kris Jenner and Luann de Lesseps who responded with flame emojis.

There are of course haters, too. Rinna has been candid about having some work done, so some people pointed out that she’s not au naturel.

Funny enough, the photo of Rinna standing was snapped by a toilet. She posted it, then deleted it and uploaded a cropped version — minus the toilet paper. “This is much more chic lol,” she joked to one person who noticed. And she posted the original in her stories, writing, “For those of you missing the TP.”

Rinna has said she works out five to six days a week — and her favorite activities are yoga, hiking and Soul Cycle. She also recently shared two beauty obsessions with Bravo recently, saying “Dr. Lancer has a glycolic body cream—for your body—and you put it on, and I swear that when you have a little age spots or little things happening...gone. She added that her “second favorite thing “is Kate Somerville ExfoliKate. You put it on twice a week. It's just good."

Well, whatever she’s doing is working.

