Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman arrive at federal court in Boston

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have arrived at federal court in Boston. The actresses are among the expected 13 parents who will appear Wednesday afternoon for their alleged involvement in the $25 million college admissions scandal.

The Full House actress was greeted by both fans and detractors as she made her way inside.

Lori Loughlin arrives to a mix of fans and detractors. Some yelling, “Lori, pay my tuition!” https://t.co/RFBYhF1VSN pic.twitter.com/RTlUyhlnl8 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 3, 2019

Huffman, 56, and Loughlin, 54, are each charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They both face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted. The FBI charged a total of 50 people in the sting called “Operation Varsity Blues.” The stars are appearing before federal Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley at the hearing, who is setting conditions for their release. They are not expected to enter pleas. Judge Kelley reportedly told all defendants that she will keep their initial bond and is not inclined to grant international travel.

Judge Kelley tells all defendants that she will keep their initial bond and is not inclined to grant international travel. #WBZ — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) April 3, 2019

Lori Loughlin, is wearing glasses, listening intently as Magistrate Judge Page Kelley addresses the parents, describing rules of criminal procedure. She says she’ll leave bail the same as it was set by judges in other jurisdictions — Los Angeles, etc. — Shelley Murphy (@shelleymurph) April 3, 2019

Judge Kelly also rejected the prosecution’s request for the parents to be forbidden from discussing the case with their children, explaining it’s not realistic. However, she cautioned them from doing anything that would be viewed as obstruction of justice as the kids are potential witnesses in the case.

Neither Loughlin nor Huffman has publicly commented about the allegations.

NEW: Lori Loughlin arrives at Boston federal court surrounded by police.

The actress best known for her role as “Aunt Becky” on “Full House” greeted fans standing outside. @wbz is LIVE w/ coverage starting at 5PM. pic.twitter.com/CHJdiQqpeW — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) April 3, 2019

JUST IN: Actress Felicity Huffman walks into federal court in Boston. She’s accused of paying the admitted architect of the #admissionsscam $15,000 to change her daughter’s SAT answers pic.twitter.com/G1q0dWAYtf — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 3, 2019

Federal prosecutors are seeking potential deals with some of the defendants, according to the Los Angeles Times, but it’s unclear with which parents. They have also been pressuring some of the defendants to cooperate or face more charges. Plea deals could still mean prison time. The deadline for a grand jury to hand down additional charges is April 11.

Prosecutors allege that Huffman paid $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization to help boost the score on her daughter’s college-entrance exam. Singer has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with federal investigators. The Desperate Housewives actress appeared in federal court in Los Angeles last month and was released on $250,000 bail. Her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not charged despite the FBI affidavit describing him as participating in the scheme. He was not spotted at court Wednesday.

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of agreeing “to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the released indictment. Giannulli, who was also in court Wednesday, and Loughlin were granted release last month on $1 million bond.

The Fuller House actress didn’t seem fazed prior to Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, turning the streets of Boston into a red carpet. Loughlin signed autographs for about 20 fans and posed for photos, according to People, telling the crowd, “Thanks for being such good fans.” Although Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel after news of the scandal broke, it’s her influencer daughter Olivia Jade who is dealing with much of the fallout.