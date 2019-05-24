Alyssa Milano called out for saying she doesn't recognize America anymore: 'What country were you living in before now?'

It started with a single tweet that actress and political activist Alyssa Milano sent into the world.
She wrote, “I don’t recognize my country anymore,” above the link to a story on a Ku Klux Klan rally planned for this weekend in Dayton, Ohio.
I don’t recognize my country anymore. https://t.co/jsEKvmRCVH— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2019
It didn’t take long for other Twitter users to point out to Milano, who became a TV star at 11 on Who’s the Boss?, that racism in America is nothing new.
Nevermind that modern day Jim Crow is a thing. People alive and well today were born under literal segregation as the law of the land. The fact that these people trot their opinions out with no understanding of privilege is mind boggling.— Ronald Deadgan ☭ 🇾🇪🇻🇪🇵🇸 (@IslandOfRhodes) May 23, 2019
you should get out more— 🤰🏼👩🏽⚕️ Deep State Abortion Doc #qanon (@drnifkin) May 24, 2019
This is that white liberalism that Malcolm X talked about pic.twitter.com/5vNQWSXxsO— Unbought-Unbossed-Unbowed (@M4AllNann) May 23, 2019
Lol what country were you living in before now?— Michael (@mcyost) May 23, 2019
And the genocide of Native Americans!— Abby Brickler🌹💖💜💙 (@AbbyBrickler) May 24, 2019
Milano returned to the tweet Friday morning, noting that she’d spoken on the side with activist and author Brittany Packnett, who she thanked for “calling in instead of calling out.”
The actress admitted that she’s lived a life that’s not only privileged but “bizarrely sheltered,” as she spent much of her childhood on “a set of total inclusion.” She said she was “horrified” and “angry.”
My friend, @MsPackyetti just DM’d me. She explained how this has always been this country. I’m horrified. I am angry. I’ve not only lived a privileged life but also a bizarrely sheltered one. I’ve been on a set since I was 7 yrs old. A diverse set. A set of total inclusion.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019
Seeing racism so brazenly out in the open—and news outlets giving hateful people a fucking platform, in this time—hurts my soul. BONE CRUSHING. To anyone ever hurt by racism: I’m here to learn and stand by your side and hand over the microphone and do whatever I can. 🖤— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019
And thank you, @MsPackyetti for calling in instead of calling out. I love you for so much but especially this.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019
Her words were met with skepticism. Commenters criticized Milano for ignoring others who said they’ve long tried to send her similar messages. Some users accused her of ignoring their calls to stop selling Washington Redskins apparel through her Touch line of sports team-themed clothing for women.
Milano will have plenty of opportunity to address the issue again, if she wants, on the “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast examining social, political and cultural issues that she launched last month.
Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:
Sarah Hyland inspires with photo that exposes her scars: 'You putting it all out there means the world'
'Party of Five' reboot's deportation plot has fans divided: 'Not liking the bait and switch approach'
Joe Manganiello gushes about Sofia Vergara: 'My life is great because I really like my wife'
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.