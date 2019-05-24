    Alyssa Milano called out for saying she doesn't recognize America anymore: 'What country were you living in before now?'

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Alyssa Milano attends Lifetime's Summer Luau at W Los Angeles on May 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

    It started with a single tweet that actress and political activist Alyssa Milano sent into the world.

    She wrote, “I don’t recognize my country anymore,” above the link to a story on a Ku Klux Klan rally planned for this weekend in Dayton, Ohio.

    It didn’t take long for other Twitter users to point out to Milano, who became a TV star at 11 on Who’s the Boss?, that racism in America is nothing new.

    Milano returned to the tweet Friday morning, noting that she’d spoken on the side with activist and author Brittany Packnett, who she thanked for “calling in instead of calling out.”

    The actress admitted that she’s lived a life that’s not only privileged but “bizarrely sheltered,” as she spent much of her childhood on “a set of total inclusion.” She said she was “horrified” and “angry.”

    Her words were met with skepticism. Commenters criticized Milano for ignoring others who said they’ve long tried to send her similar messages. Some users accused her of ignoring their calls to stop selling Washington Redskins apparel through her Touch line of sports team-themed clothing for women.

    Milano will have plenty of opportunity to address the issue again, if she wants, on the “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast examining social, political and cultural issues that she launched last month.

