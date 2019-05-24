Alyssa Milano called out for saying she doesn't recognize America anymore: 'What country were you living in before now?'

Alyssa Milano attends Lifetime's Summer Luau at W Los Angeles on May 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

It started with a single tweet that actress and political activist Alyssa Milano sent into the world.

She wrote, “I don’t recognize my country anymore,” above the link to a story on a Ku Klux Klan rally planned for this weekend in Dayton, Ohio.

I don’t recognize my country anymore. https://t.co/jsEKvmRCVH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2019

It didn’t take long for other Twitter users to point out to Milano, who became a TV star at 11 on Who’s the Boss?, that racism in America is nothing new.

Nevermind that modern day Jim Crow is a thing. People alive and well today were born under literal segregation as the law of the land. The fact that these people trot their opinions out with no understanding of privilege is mind boggling. — Ronald Deadgan ☭ 🇾🇪🇻🇪🇵🇸 (@IslandOfRhodes) May 23, 2019

you should get out more — 🤰🏼👩🏽‍⚕️ Deep State Abortion Doc #qanon (@drnifkin) May 24, 2019

This is that white liberalism that Malcolm X talked about pic.twitter.com/5vNQWSXxsO — Unbought-Unbossed-Unbowed (@M4AllNann) May 23, 2019

Lol what country were you living in before now? — Michael (@mcyost) May 23, 2019

And the genocide of Native Americans! — Abby Brickler🌹💖💜💙 (@AbbyBrickler) May 24, 2019

Milano returned to the tweet Friday morning, noting that she’d spoken on the side with activist and author Brittany Packnett, who she thanked for “calling in instead of calling out.”

The actress admitted that she’s lived a life that’s not only privileged but “bizarrely sheltered,” as she spent much of her childhood on “a set of total inclusion.” She said she was “horrified” and “angry.”

My friend, @MsPackyetti just DM’d me. She explained how this has always been this country. I’m horrified. I am angry. I’ve not only lived a privileged life but also a bizarrely sheltered one. I’ve been on a set since I was 7 yrs old. A diverse set. A set of total inclusion. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019

Seeing racism so brazenly out in the open—and news outlets giving hateful people a fucking platform, in this time—hurts my soul. BONE CRUSHING. To anyone ever hurt by racism: I’m here to learn and stand by your side and hand over the microphone and do whatever I can. 🖤 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019

And thank you, @MsPackyetti for calling in instead of calling out. I love you for so much but especially this. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2019

Her words were met with skepticism. Commenters criticized Milano for ignoring others who said they’ve long tried to send her similar messages. Some users accused her of ignoring their calls to stop selling Washington Redskins apparel through her Touch line of sports team-themed clothing for women.

Milano will have plenty of opportunity to address the issue again, if she wants, on the “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast examining social, political and cultural issues that she launched last month.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.