Joe Manganiello gushes about Sofia Vergara: 'My life is great because I really like my wife'

Three-and-a-half years after Joe Manganiello married Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, he’s still as smitten as ever.

While promoting the upcoming movie Bottom of the Ninth in the new issue of Men’s Health magazine, Manganiello not only secured a toy for his wife during an interview, which was conducted at a Dave & Buster’s, but he also pointed out some of the things he loves about her.

“My life is great because I really like my wife,” Manganiello said. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f***ing laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

They just enjoy hanging out, going to get a shaved ice, watching Netflix and, you know, not playing his favorite game, Dungeons & Dragons. (They’re not partiers, as Manganiello is 17 years sober.)

“I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” Manganiello said. “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done. But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways. Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.”

One of the projects that would have been tough for a less secure person to see her partner in is male stripper movie Magic Mike XXL, in which he reprised the role of Big Dick Richie that he first played in 2012’s Magic Mike. While the original film was released before Manganiello and Vergara began dating, the sequel hit theaters the same year the couple married. Both were phenomenally popular and inspired live shows in Las Vegas and on Broadway.

Turns out, Manganiello and his co-stars, including Matthew McConaughey, experienced Magic Mike mania long before it arrived in theaters. It happened when the women hired as extras for the movie realized the actors were going to dance in front of them wearing only G-strings.

“The girls were animals. Absolute animals,” Manganiello said with a laugh. “They ripped McConaughey’s thong off at one point, and he had to do a tuck roll backward to get away.”

Manganiello’s new movie is much different. He produced and stars in the story of a man who’s been released from prison after 17 years returning to his former neighborhood. Of course, Vergara plays his love interest.

