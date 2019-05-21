Lenny Kravitz flashes amazing abs days ahead of his 55th birthday: 'No words'

Lenny Kravitz rocked worlds Tuesday morning with a single social media post.

It was a simple black-and-white photo of the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” musician baring his impressive abs — something he’s done in the past, but not very often. He captioned it, “Day off. Photo shoot,” and tagged photographer Dave Hindley.

Those abs! Even more impressive is the fact that Kravitz shared the sexy photo just five days ahead of his 55th birthday. Really.

Once they could breathe again, Kravitz’s 2.6 million followers were quick to gush about his ridiculously fit body.

“No words.”

“Mannn, you're blessed with good genes and an amazing body!”

“Helllllooooooooo Gorgeous”

“Man crush”

Station 19 actor Boris Kodjoe popped up in the comments to joke, “That wheatgrass is no joke.”

Kravitz doesn’t come by his youthful appearance by accident. He pushes himself during workouts with a trainer and is vigilant about what he eats.

“I have done nothing to my body or my face,” Kravitz told Mr. Porter in December 2017. “I just wash it with water. I eat primarily raw, foods that are alive, vibrating, emit energy. I eat off the land in the Bahamas,” where he has an organic farm.

He added, “I’ve never felt so vibrant as I do right now.”

In the same interview, Kravitz praised his friend and fellow rocker Mick Jagger for continuing to perform into his 70s.

“Mick can outperform a 20-year-old,” Kravitz said. “The Rolling Stones’ stages are huge. I’ve performed with them, and you don’t realize how much he is doing when you see him going back and forth and back and forth for two-and-a-half hours,” he said. “So if you take care of yourself, [age] doesn’t matter. You can have two Porsches in the garage from 1964. One’s beaten up and one looks like it just came off the showroom floor.”

Looks like Kravitz won’t be retiring anytime soon.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.