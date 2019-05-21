'Flip or Flop' star Christina Anstead explains her new husband's role in latest show 'Christina on the Coast'

Christina Anstead’s new reality show, Christina on the Coast, features a new co-star: Ant Anstead, the British TV host she married in December.

“I think he’s on every episode. I mean, maybe he’s not on one of them, but, yeah, he’s pretty involved,” the expectant Flip or Flop star tells Yahoo Entertainment.

As someone in the TV business, he’s right at home on the HGTV show, debuting May 23.

“He’s not involved in the design process or any of that stuff, besides just helping to fix up our own house. But, yeah, he does a car show [Wheeler Dealers] on MotorTrend network, so he’s used to being in a garage with mechanics,” Anstead says. “Now, he’s with me house hunting by the beach, talking about personal stuff. But he’s really real and just nice and laid-back, so he had fun.”

Anstead, of course, is best known for Flip or Flop, in which she stars alongside former husband Tarek El Moussa. The two went through a high-profile split in 2016, but they continue to co-parent daughter Taylor, 8, and 3-year-old son Brayden. (She’s expecting a son with her new husband, which El Moussa revealed, and her new husband has two children of his own from a previous relationship.)

Christina on the Coast, Anstead says, will offer a peek into her personal life in other ways, too. She was the one who wanted it that way, and she says that opening up wasn’t at all difficult for her.

“It was easy. It was fun,” Anstead says. “I mean, it’s all good things that were going on, so it was fun getting to do it on camera.”

The first episode features her renovating the childhood home of her close friend. Meanwhile, she and her hubby check out a potential new home. Future episodes will follow the Ansteads as they make over their pool and their backyard.

Anstead says that she’s “grateful” to be doing Christina on The Coast. She’s enjoying it so much, in fact, that she says she’s not at all nervous about the reception.

“No, I mean, I tried my best,” Anstead says. “I loved it, I enjoyed every second of it, and I think in the end that’s all that really matters.”

‘Christina on the Coast’ premieres Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

