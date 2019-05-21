Felicity Huffman's TV son defends her after guilty plea in college admissions scandal: 'I love her with all my heart'

Felicity Huffman’s part in the college admissions scandal has not changed the way that Charlie Carver, who played her son Porter on Desperate Housewives, feels about her.

“I think she's an admirable woman and as sincere as she could be and mistakes are mistakes, but I'm really proud of how she's taken ownership of what happened,” Carver told The Daily Mail on Saturday. “So I love her with all my heart.”

Carver starred with Huffman in the popular ABC dramedy from 2008 to 2012 in his first credited acting role. He went on to appear on 10 episodes of The Leftovers and 22 episodes of Teen Wolf, among other shows. Now 30, he’ll star alongside Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer in the upcoming film reboot of the play The Boys in the Band.

When Carver was asked about Huffman as he attended the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles’s gala on Saturday, he noted her public apology for her actions. In it, Huffman said she was “in full acceptance of my guilt” and had “deep regret and shame” over what she had done.

Carver said he found the statement sincere.

“I do think that what she said came from the heart, and I wish her the best,” said Carver, who’s a graduate of the University of Southern California, one of the schools affected by Operation Varsity Blues.

Huffman pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s answers on a college entrance exam corrected, on May 13 in a Boston courtroom. She said her daughter didn’t know about what she had done.

Huffman is due back in court in September for sentencing. Prosecutors have recommended that she receive a sentence of four months in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Before that, audiences will see her in Ava Duvernay’s upcoming miniseries, When They See Us, based on the case of the wrongly-convicted men known as the Central Park Five, which premieres May 31 on Netflix. She’ll play the prosecutor.

