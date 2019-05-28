Britney Spears to fans who think she's not the one behind her social media: 'You're wrong'

Britney Spears has had enough of the talk about who’s in control of her social media accounts.

The “Toxic” singer shared two videos Tuesday afternoon. The first was a clear message to anyone wondering how much of a role she’s playing in posting video clips and happy photographs of her life during a career hiatus to seek mental health treatment.

“For those of you who think I don’t post my own videos, I did this video yesterday, so, you’re wrong. But I hope you like it,” Spears said from what appears to be her closet. At the end of the clip, she gives a small smile.

The second video shows her in three different dresses, dancing and posing, as if in a music video, to Rihanna’s song “Man Down.”

Fans commented that Spears didn’t look healthy and that she should forgive them because they’re just concerned for her well-being.

Spears stepped back from her planned Las Vegas residency in January, initially to care for her father, Jamie Spears, as he recovered from an emergency surgery for a ruptured colon. By April, multiple news organizations confirmed that Spears was also seeking treatment for anxiety. Spears shared a message on social media about needing some “me time.”

At the same time, there have been changes made to Jamie Spears’s 11-tears-long conservatorship of his daughter. Lawyer Andrew Wallet resigned from his position as the singer’s co-conservator in March, and Jamie has since attempted to extend his role as Britney’s conservator.

The Blast reported earlier this month that a judge in charge of her conservatorship case has ordered an investigation into everyone involved.

In April, a group of protestors, carrying signs that read “Free Britney” and similar messages marched in West Hollywood, Calif.

Although Spears is going through a lot in her personal life, she’s continued to drop happy updates, such as one of her with boyfriend Sam Asghari shared on May 17, on social media.

