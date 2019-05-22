Britney Spears‘ dad just made a move in her conservatorship case by asking a judge to extend the reach of control outside of California, and the move could have some seriously interesting implications. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jamie Spears filed a notice Tuesday to register the conservatorship in states outside of California. […]

The post Britney Spears’ Dad Wants to Spread Conservatorship Control to Other States appeared first on The Blast.