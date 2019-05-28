Rob Lowe made fun of Prince William's hair loss and Twitter did not find it funny: 'Shameful!'

Rob Lowe shows off his full head of hair at the Fox 2019 Upfront party on Monday, May 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

One of the distinguishing features of Rob Lowe is the head full of dark hair he’s had since his days as a heartthrob in The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire, and which he apparently will always have as long as it’s scientifically possible.

In a new interview, the star of the upcoming show Wild Bill on Britain’s ITV was asked about whether he was more vain than men across the pond. He joked that it was a “low bar” and brought up Prince William.

“Can we talk about William? I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair!” Lowe told Britain’s The Telegraph newspaper. “So when I say British men set a very low bar… Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair.”

View photos Prince William attends a soccer match on May 18, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images) More

When the interviewer suggested how traumatic it must have been for the Duke of Cambridge, who’s just 36, Lowe, 55, continued, “But he’s going to be the f***ing king of England! And… there’s a pill! The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f***ing veins. And that’s what I did for the next 30 years.”

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Lowe’s publicists for comment.

Twitter sounded off on Lowe’s words, pointing out that there are bigger issues going on right now in Britain and that Lowe is prioritizing the wrong things in life. A few mentioned the infamous 1988 sex tape of Lowe and an underage girl. (Lowe has said he assumed the girl was of age, because he met her at a nightclub.)

Rob Lowe gets the big issues in Britain in 2019, I see. pic.twitter.com/zxyXrKhmna — Steve Titley (@stevecomic) May 28, 2019

Perhaps the future king has more important issues to focus on. Not shallow Hollywood vanity. Rob Lowe pokes fun at Prince William's 'traumatic' hair loss https://t.co/8TM7ReUpLc via @MailOnline — White Tigress🇨🇦 (@katton6750) May 28, 2019

@RobLowe. A little Vanity..... ?? 🔍 Dang stop looking in the mirror. Celebrate achievments not looks. Shameful! — KrisRafferty (@KrisRafferty2) May 28, 2019

@RobLowe comes from the @realDonaldTrump school of hitting you when you’re down... — SonofaMitch (@mitchbytes) May 28, 2019

Rob Lowe should poke fun of himself and his movie Career! pic.twitter.com/kVGGQ8aYxb — kyle collins (@hungry87) May 28, 2019

On the plus side, William didn’t bang underage girls like ⁦@RobLowe⁩ https://t.co/y584TFzz75 — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) May 28, 2019

You get the idea.

Lowe was also a popular Twitter subject on Tuesday, because of his resemblance to another Rob, Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.