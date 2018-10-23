Cara Delevingne Just Called Ashley Benson "Magic" on Instagram

Rumors of a coupling between British model Cara Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars star, Ashley Benson have been swarming around for a few months now. The two have been spotted out a lot together, so can we just call it confirmed already?!
October 23, 2018:
OK, can we just say that Cara and Ashley are dating already? I mean, they're not exactly hiding it anymore. The two are even giving each other compliments over Instagram, the most public platform of all! When Ashley posted a photo of a neon sign that read, "you are magic," Cara was quick to jump at the opportunity. "Yes you are," she commented on the post.
OMGGGG! They're adorable and we are living for this relationship. If you need me, I'll be sitting and waiting for Cara and Ashley to confirm that Cash (and love) is real.
October 19, 2018:
Guys, alert the press! Ashley is cheating on Cara with a...pink stuffed monkey? That's right, the actress was seen leaving a hotel in NYC with a monkey!! Don't believe me? See for yourself.
OK, so it could be Cara, so fed up with the paparazzi that she opted for this creative face shield. Despite the coverage, we aren't fooled. We know the two were hanging together in NYC over the weekend, further fueling romance rumors. The only question now is, are monkey face masks in now? Should we head over to our local arcade and get one for ourselves?
October 13, 2018:
It was a solo night for Cara Delevingne as she attended the Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. While all eyes were on the newlyweds, Cara stole the show when she showed up wearing a top hat and tails. She later took it to the next level when she posted the most adorable throwback photo:
While fans and fashionistas were freaking out over the photo, Ashley couldn't help but jump in the excitement.
"STOP," Ashley commented on the photo.
Guess it's safe to say she loved the throwback as much as we did.
September 28, 2018:
Get ready for this Cash fans. The two gal pals just made their first appearance together at Paris Fashion Week and they look super fierce.
While they still haven’t confirmed their relationship, it seems they’re pretty close enough as they left the Balmain show together. Cara actually opened the show, so Ashley was there cheering her on.
September 10, 2018:
Fans thought the couple finally confirmed their relationship, but it turns out, Ashley actually got hacked. Cara posted a photo of herself at the Toronto International Film Festival and while Ashley wasn't in the photo with her, her (very short) comment did make everyone freak out.
"Mine," she commented on the photo, according to Comments by Celebs.
After a few hours of complete chaos within the Cashley ship, Ash took to her Instagram story to share that her account was hacked while she was on a flight.
Will confirmation ever come?!?
September 9, 2018:
Ashley and Cara attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of their new movie, Her Smell. The two looked gorgeous at the event and later attended at cocktail party for the movie together.
"Her Smell" stars Elisabeth Moss as Becky, a self-destructive rockstar struggling with sobriety. While we don't know for sure, we can assume that Cara and Ashley both play members of Becky's band.
In an interview with W, Ashley said her role is a departure from Pretty Little Liars' Hanna. "I am really excited for people to see this movie," she said. "The cast was just amazing."
Is it safe to assume that the two met and bonded on the set of Her Smell? We can't wait to check out the indie flick and see if Cara and Ashley have any onscreen chemistry.
August 28, 2018:
Remember that "C" necklace that Ashley was seen wearing before? Well, Ashley just revealed the meaning behind the necklace to Elle.
"There's this company called Lola James that designs these 'squad goals' or friendship necklaces, so that’s really it," she told Elle.
Ashley previously said that she won't openly talk about her relationships, but at we're still holding out hope that they'll confirm it someday.
August 24, 2018:
While the rumored couple has been seen out and about together recently, Ashley says that she doesn't plan to officially confirm the romance rumors as she wants to keep her romantic life private.
"I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye," she told People. "I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible."
Ashley said that she prefers to live in NYC instead of LA because she gets more privacy when she's out of the house.
"That’s one good thing about living in New York - I can live kind of a normal lifestyle. In L.A., the paparazzi are really bad, but here I can kind of just walk anywhere and not be bothered."
Even though she won't officially confirm their relationship, it still seems very real and we can't wait to see more of them together soon.
August 18, 2018:
Cara celebrated her 26th birthday with a ton of famous friends, including rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson.
Since photo booths seem to be required at celeb parties these days, guests (including Margot Robbie, Zoe Kravitz, Sienna Miller, and Kate Beckinsale) gathered around with tiny instruments and bunny ears to take some pics. Ashley seemed to fit right in among Cara's crew.
To top it off, a mermaid made an appearance and, obviously, tons of pics were taken with the sparkly mythical creature.
August 14, 2018:
While we are still waiting for an official confirmation, we may no longer need it after the pair was seen at Heathrow Airport in London locking lips.
In the photo, Ashley can also be seen wearing a "C" necklace, assumed to be for Cara! And that's like, a big deal in a relationship!
May 27, 2018:
Cara and Ashley (can we call them Cash?) were spotted again, this time in West Hollywood. The two got pretty cozy while paying the parking meter.
NOWOŚĆ: Cara i Ashley Benson zauważone przez paparazzi w West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/WMJ1NMgCsG- Cara Delevingne Polska (@CDelevingnePOL) May 27, 2018
Ok, these photos are adorable, and definitely NOT platonic!
May 18, 2018:
While Cara and Ashley had been hanging out for awhile now, posting pics on Insta throughout, we finally have our first piece of evidence that they might be together! The two were seen holding hands leaving a bowling alley in New York. Obviously fans have been freaking out ever since.
oh my god wait...cara delevingne and ashley benson are a thing now....im externally screaming im shipping this so hard already pic.twitter.com/HajiREuwgN- gabi (@harleivy) May 18, 2018
Some fans even spotted the romance in action.
Cara Delevingne and Ashley benson just made out next to me at a bar- abby (@abbycastle_) May 21, 2018
soooo cara delevingne and ashley benson were sitting next to me at @nbcsnl and were making out ! #whatislife- Sarah (@saraheart404) May 20, 2018
We are SO here for this romance.
