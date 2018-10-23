Cara Delevingne Just Called Ashley Benson "Magic" on Instagram

From Seventeen

Rumors of a coupling between British model Cara Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars star, Ashley Benson have been swarming around for a few months now. The two have been spotted out a lot together, so can we just call it confirmed already?!

October 23, 2018:

OK, can we just say that Cara and Ashley are dating already? I mean, they're not exactly hiding it anymore. The two are even giving each other compliments over Instagram, the most public platform of all! When Ashley posted a photo of a neon sign that read, "you are magic," Cara was quick to jump at the opportunity. "Yes you are," she commented on the post.

OMGGGG! They're adorable and we are living for this relationship. If you need me, I'll be sitting and waiting for Cara and Ashley to confirm that Cash (and love) is real.

October 19, 2018:

Guys, alert the press! Ashley is cheating on Cara with a...pink stuffed monkey? That's right, the actress was seen leaving a hotel in NYC with a monkey!! Don't believe me? See for yourself.

OK, so it could be Cara, so fed up with the paparazzi that she opted for this creative face shield. Despite the coverage, we aren't fooled. We know the two were hanging together in NYC over the weekend, further fueling romance rumors. The only question now is, are monkey face masks in now? Should we head over to our local arcade and get one for ourselves?

October 13, 2018:

It was a solo night for Cara Delevingne as she attended the Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. While all eyes were on the newlyweds, Cara stole the show when she showed up wearing a top hat and tails. She later took it to the next level when she posted the most adorable throwback photo:

While fans and fashionistas were freaking out over the photo, Ashley couldn't help but jump in the excitement.

"STOP," Ashley commented on the photo.

Guess it's safe to say she loved the throwback as much as we did.

September 28, 2018:

Get ready for this Cash fans. The two gal pals just made their first appearance together at Paris Fashion Week and they look super fierce.

While they still haven’t confirmed their relationship, it seems they’re pretty close enough as they left the Balmain show together. Cara actually opened the show, so Ashley was there cheering her on.