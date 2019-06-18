John Cusack blames 'careless mistweet' after being slammed for sharing 'disgusting' anti-Semitic image

John Cusack sparked outcry Monday night after retweeting an inflammatory image that has been slammed as anti-Semitic.

The 52-year-old actor, who frequently posts about politics and social issues on his Twitter account, retweeted an image of a sleeve stamped with a Star of David, the hand jutting from it crushing a mass of people. Next to the image is the quote “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize,” which, despite being mistakenly attributed to the philosopher Voltaire, is actually based on the writings of white nationalist Kevin Strom.

Cusack added the remark, “Follow the money.”

This is disgusting pic.twitter.com/4b2RlPrNfL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 17, 2019

When critics slammed the “disgusting’ tweet as anti-Semitic, Cusack insisted that he was speaking out against what he called Israel’s “state violence” against Palestinians, rather than criticizing those of the Jewish faith. He did acknowledge that the tweet, which he deleted, included an “alt-right” image. In another now-deleted tweet, he said that a “bot got me.”

recognize Palestinian are forced to live in an open air prison. That’s not anti semetic to say that - that recognizes their plight as part of the fight for justice — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

It’s was - but its context was a retweet about Palestinians hospitals being bombed - my bad on retweet - of an alt right image-



RT @t you do understand now that the image was antisemitic even if that was not your intention — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

Yes -if image wasPalestinians being squashed- it would have been ok - but Israel gov doesn’t speak for all of Jewish faith any more the us gov under trump speaks for Christians. RT #Palestine #Freedom #FreePalestine



Don't ignore it. Talk about it. https://t.co/fqeMoYrQUO — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

“I’m anti fascist-in every respect,” he added in response to the uproar.

The Say Anything star’s explanation and blame on an alt-right bot did little to abate critics, who called on him to apologize. One commenter dubbed him the “thinking man’s Scott Baio” — a reference to the conservative ‘80s star — while Sen. Ted Cruz compared Cusack to Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was accused of an anti-Semitic tweet earlier this year.

2. A bot got you? You defended your posting of it in several quote tweets before you deleted.



Also why do your tweets look like you’re tweeting from 10 years ago. Use the twitter app dude. https://t.co/JGt0ubqYOg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 17, 2019

This is open, violent anti-semitism in mainstream American life. This a threat to Jews of course, but also to American Democracy. A simple apology and pivot to Israel is not enough. You owe us a real apology and action to make amends @johncusack https://t.co/IzAcLa19I8 — Carly Pildis (@CarlyPildis) June 17, 2019

John Cusack tweeted something blatantly anti-Semitic, thinking it was just anti-Israel.



The fact that in 2019 a celebrity can openly share anti-Jewish stuff like this and genuinely think it's politically OK tells you a lot about why Israel became necessary and remains so. pic.twitter.com/2Qaqb21w9x — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 18, 2019

Antisemitism is a virus that is sadly very easy to catch. https://t.co/gKskOjKa3E — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) June 17, 2019

John Cusack, the thinking man’s Scott Baio. — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) June 18, 2019

John Cusack says he didn't at first realise that the image was anti-Semitic. My, it's a troublesome old blind spot for progressives, isn't it? https://t.co/Cnn7DHGC7y — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 18, 2019

Yeah, an antisemitic bot gets all of the anti-Israel and anti-Zionist crowd... @johncusack pic.twitter.com/fXdXPi7Uje — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 18, 2019

Is John Cusack one of the freshmen trio of Dem women? I’m sensing a pattern.... https://t.co/NLAC4pFiZW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2019

The backlash prompted Cusack to backtrack and express regret for the anti-Semitic messaging.

"It's clear that even if it was Israel's flag and even if you don't have an anti-Semitic bone in your body, it is still an anti-Semitic cartoon," Cusack tweeted. "Because it deploys anti-Jewish stereotypes in its attacks on Israel, even if those critiques about state violence are legit I mistakenly ... retweeted an alt-right account I thought was agreeing with the horrible bombing of a hospital in Palestine.