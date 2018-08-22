Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt haven't reached a custody agreement — yet

Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt inching closer to peace? While we hope that’s the case, stories that the two have settled their custody dispute aren’t entirely accurate.

A source close to the former couple tells Yahoo Entertainment that reports of Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, reaching an interim custody arrangement are false. “This is just a continuation of the previous agreement established by the judge a couple of months ago,” says the insider.

In June, a judge ordered that the World War Z star be allowed to spend significant time with five of their six children: Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year old twins Vivienne and Knox. (The court determined that Maddox, 17, is old enough to decide how he wants to split his time with his parents.) Pitt has spent time with the kids in both London and Los Angeles this summer, as the temporary arrangement had a week-by-week breakdown until August. While Jolie has primary physical custody, the judge threatened that could change, saying that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful” to all of the children and adding that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

Jolie and Pitt’s split has only gotten more contentious, nearly two years after the Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce.

In court documents filed earlier this month, the Maleficent star alleged that Pitt hasn’t paid any “meaningful” child support in a year and a half. A source close to the actor denied the claim to Yahoo Entertainment, saying he “fulfills his commitments.” Pitt stated in a court filing that he has paid more than $1.3 million in child support in that time period and loaned the actress $8 million for a new home. Jolie’s lawyer fired back that the actress would “honor that loan” but added, “A loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.” She is requesting that he pay 50 percent of the children’s costs.

The public mudslinging is a far cry from the pair’s prior relationship, as they were quite private during their decade-long romance. Although they vowed to resolve their case confidentially, it hasn’t quite gone that way — and it doesn’t sound like they are settling their divorce anytime soon.

“Their parenting approach was always very different,” a source recently told People. “Since their separation, it’s been obvious that they weren’t going to figure things out on their own when it comes to the kids.”

Added the insider, “For so long, Brad didn’t spend any regular time with the kids. He had very little contact with them. The kids were mostly with Angie, so they are of course very attached to her. It’s frustrating for Brad. He wants to spend as much time with his kids as possible.”

