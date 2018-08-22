L.A. district attorney reviewing second sexual assault case involving Kevin Spacey

A new sexual assault case involving Kevin Spacey has been turned over to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office, Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed. It’s the second case in L.A. that will be reviewed involving the actor, although over a dozen men have come forward accusing Spacey of inappropriate behavior.

Specifics of the case that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department presented to the D.A.’s office Tuesday have not been made available.

In April, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department turned over a sexual assault case involving the actor to the D.A. that was ultimately rejected as the statute of limitations had expired. The incident between Spacey and an unknown adult male allegedly occurred in October 1992. Spacey is currently under investigation in the U.K. for similar alleged crimes as six men have come forward accusing him of sexual assault.

The two-time Oscar winner has disappeared from the spotlight since last year’s allegations — and it doesn’t seem like audiences are ready to embrace him anytime soon.

Spacey’s flick Billionaire Boys Club — the first theatrical release for the actor since the scandal — grossed a dismal $618 when it debuted in 11 theaters across the United States over the weekend. Yes, it’s as bad as it sounds.

Earlier this summer, distributor Vertical Entertainment defended its decision to move forward with the film’s release. “We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film.”

After sexual assault and harassment allegations surfaced, Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World, and he was axed from the Netflix series House of Cards. He has one film, Gore, in postproduction, but no other projects are confirmed at this time.

