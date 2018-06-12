Angelina Jolie ordered to give Brad Pitt more time with their kids — or risk losing primary custody

Brad Pitt scored a major victory with respect to temporary custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie — and the court issued the actress a stern warning.

According to multiple reports, a judge ordered that five of the former couple’s six children — Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year old twins Vivienne and Knox — spend significant time with Pitt over the summer. The court determined that Maddox, 16, was old enough to decide how he wants to split his time between his parents.

However, the judge sent a strong word of caution to Jolie, saying “not having a relationship with their father is harmful” to all of the children, and adding “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.” The Blast reports Jolie could lose primary custody if she doesn’t work on her relationship with Pitt.

A judge stated that Jolie must provide Pitt with each child’s cell phone number and that he is allowed to call whenever he wants. Jolie is barred from reading the children’s text messages with her ex-husband. She is also forbidden from giving out a number to a phone that she secretly monitors.

View photos Angelina Jolie brings her six children to The Breadwinner premiere in September 2017. (Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images) More

The temporary custody arrangement has been broken down week by week until August.

The Allied star will spend four hours a day with his kids from June 8 to June 17 in London, which is where Jolie is filming Maleficent 2. Pitt will choose one or two of the minor children to see at a time and during this period, he gets to spend time with each child at least twice. Jolie cannot be present or attempt to interfere.

From June 27 to July 1, the actor’s time with his kids is upped to 10 hours a day and a child therapist will be present. From July 8 through July 14, Pitt gets the kids for four consecutive days. The therapist will meet with the children before and after each two-day period.

Pitt will then get custody of the kids in California from July 21 to July 29, where they will visit their therapists and doctors on occasion. During these days, Jolie is allowed to call the kids only one time per day at a time agreed on in advance by both parents.

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” the documents state, according to The Blast.

Reps for Pitt, 54, or Jolie, 43, have not commented.

It’s been nearly two years since Brangelina shocked the world with their separation after a decade together. Their divorce settlement has yet to be finalized in what was a nasty behind-the-scenes split at first. Here’s hoping the two go down an amicable path.





