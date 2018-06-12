The latest in alleged sex cult case: Allison Mack attends hearing, Keith Raniere denied bail, and Nxivm suspends operations

Allison Mack was back in court on Tuesday alongside mentor Keith Raniere — it’s the second time they have seen each other since his arrest in Mexico in March.

The Smallville actress and Nxivm founder appeared for a status conference in relation to allegations that they ran an alleged sex cult within the self-help group, Nxivm. Both have been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. They have plead not guilty to all counts.

Mack, 35, walked into Brooklyn federal court with her lawyers as she is on house arrest, out on $5 million bond. This afternoon, a judge denied Raniere’s request for release on $10 million bond. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk as some high-ranking Nxivm members have the financial means to help him flee to Mexico. Nxivm has many wealthy members — like Clare Bronfman, the daughter of billionaire former Seagram chairman, Edgar Bronfman.

Per the AP, assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza labeled a person fitting the description of Bronfman as a co-conspirator in the case. She has yet to be charged with any crime.

Nxivm announced on their website that the group is suspending “enrollment, curriculum and events until further notice.”

“While we are disappointed by the interruption of our operations, we believe it is warranted by the extraordinary circumstances facing the company at this time,” the message states. “We continue to believe in the value and importance of our work and look forward to resuming our efforts when these allegations are resolved.”

Raniere and Mack have been accused of running a women-branding secret sorority within Nxivm called DOS. (Short for a Latin phrase that roughly translates as “Master Over Slave Women.”) The actress allegedly ordered her “slaves” perform sexual acts with Raniere, as detailed by disturbing court documents.

Texts from a 2015 exchange between Raniere and an unidentified women were recently revealed, showing the depravity of DOS. “I think it would be good for you to own a f***toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me…” he allegedly wrote on Oct. 1, 2015.

In a message to the same woman the following week, Raniere apparently said he didn’t know all of the DOS members “well” but boasted, “I command them ultimately.”

Lawyers for Raniere said the texts were taken out of context. “These communications are not evidence of sex trafficking or any other crime… The Government cherry-picked communications between Raniere and someone very close to him.”

In an interview with New York Times Magazine prior to her or Raniere’s arrest, Mack defended DOS saying it’s “about women coming together.”

She also admitted branding women was her idea. “I was like: ‘Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp. I have two tattoos and they mean nothing,’” Mack said, adding she wanted to do something more meaningful.

It’s been believed, but unconfirmed, that Mack is working on a plea deal with prosecutors. A trial for her and Raniere has been set for Oct. 1.

