Reese Witherspoon celebrates dual graduations for Ava and Deacon

Reese Witherspoon threw a big ol’ graduation party at her house on Sunday — and there was more pomp and circumstance than usual. That’s because two of her children were celebrating.

Reese’s kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, Ava and Deacon, both marked milestones as she graduated from high school and he wrapped up junior high. The actress, who recently announced that she’ll be making Legally Blonde 3, hosted and took the requisite Boomerangs of them throwing their caps into the air.

Of course, there was a lovely array of food — and decorations (“You did it”) — at the party laid out in a very Draper James presentation.

Needless to say, mama was proud of Ava, 18, and Deacon, 14. We assume that Ryan was too — it’s unclear whether he celebrated at his ex’s house, which she shares with her current husband, talent agent Jim Toth, and their son, Tennessee, 5, or planned his own thing with the pair.

To mark the end of her high school days, Ava posted photos from her first and last days of high school. This biggest difference is that she no longer has pink hair.





No word on where she’s headed to college, but she already has a foot in the door in Hollywood. The teen, who officially came out at a debutante ball in November, is quite the social media phenom and is already modeling. She regularly appears on the red carpet — with mom and without.

Reese announced last week that she will be part of Legally Blonde 3 — and her character, Elle Woods, was well represented during graduation. She shared photos of some of the caps decorated with quotes from the film. “LegallyBlonde going strong during grad season! Lovin’ these graduation caps! Congrats!” she wrote.





And congrats yourself, Reese, for helping your kids get it done.

