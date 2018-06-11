From De Niro's f-bomb to Rachel Bloom vs. Neil Patrick Harris: Highs and lows of the 2018 Tony Awards

The Band’s Visit, the Boy Who Lived (aka Harry Potter), and Bruce Springsteen were the big winners at the 72nd annual Tony Awards, the annual celebration of Broadway’s best and brightest musicals and plays. But real life trumped art when school shooting survivors honored their teacher with a moving performance from Rent, and Robert De Niro took the stage with a headline-generating message for Donald Trump. Here are some of the highs and lows from this year’s ceremony.

High: Sarah Bareilles and Josh Groban > Kevin Spacey

Last year, Tony producers reportedly struggled to book a host, winding up with Kevin Spacey at the 11th hour — a choice everyone involved would now prefer to forget … and not just because the deposed House of Cards star and stage veteran earned withering reviews. This time around, they smartly tapped a pair of theater/awards show novices whose likability factor (and stellar voices) more than compensated for their lack of extensive Broadway experience. Opening the show with a witty duet about “the people who lose,” Bareilles and Groban kept the jokes — and tunes — flowing all night long. They didn’t get to take a trophy home either, but as far as we’re concerned, they’ve earned a repeat hosting gig whenever they want it.

View photos Co-hosts Sara Bareilles, left, and Josh Groban at the 2018 Tony Awards. (Photo: AP) More

High: Robert De Niro drops the f-bomb

Never one to mince words, the legendary Taxi Driver star prefaced his Springsteen introduction with a profane message directed at the current POTUS. Although his statement was bleeped by CBS, the sentiment behind it came through loud and clear. Not surprisingly, he earned some of his best reviews since Silver Linings Playbook.

How to get a STANDING OVATION at The Tonys? Give the people what they want…always a crowd pleaser!!! #SpeakingTruthToPower #TuckFrump. https://t.co/EkTwqppMxK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 11, 2018

I’ve always enjoyed fellow Paisan Robert De Niro’s work… #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 11, 2018





High: The Boss abides

Lavish production numbers are the Tonys’ bread and butter, but this year’s most anticipated performance was one dude alone at his piano. But that’s to be expected when the dude is Springsteen. The star of the Great White Way’s hottest ticket, Springsteen on Broadway, lived up to his rock icon reputation, telling a story about his much-mythologized early years before breaking into a spellbinding rendition of “My Hometown.” It was, in a word, totally boss.

Low: These Mean Girls wasn’t so fetch

Tina Fey’s adaptation of her own 2004 feature film finished the night with a big “L” on its forehead, going home without a single win among its 12 nominations. And based on the peppy, but underwhelming musical number we saw performed, we can’t say we’re entirely surprised by the shutout. Better luck with the inevitable Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt musical, Tina!

High: Love for Rent

High school theater can be a steppingstone to the Tonys, but a group of fortunate students didn’t have to wait to live out their Broadway dreams. After Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher, Melody Herzfeld, was honored with a theater education prize for sheltering pupils during the tragic shooting that terrorized her Parkland, Fla., school, she was serenaded by some of those same kids. Performing “Seasons of Love” from the 1996 musical Rent, the teenagers brought the house down, winning an honor even greater than a Tony: a head nod from Springsteen.

When you think you’ve become totally de-sensitized to Seasons of Love, then the theater kids from Parkland sing it and you cry like a newborn baby. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/8uDML7TWWI — BroadwayHD (@BroadwayHD) June 11, 2018