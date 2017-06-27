We Want In on Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot’s Supercute Family Hangout

With the exception of whatever happened with The Rock, Vin Diesel is loyal to his Fast and Furious family.

The actor recently reunited with Gal Gadot, who played Gisele in the movie franchise. You may have heard of her — she’s gone on to appear in a little movie named Wonder Woman.

Vin, 49, posted a photo from their meet up and it shows a friendship much deeper than the typical set life. In front of a scenic backdrop, they sit side by side holding two of their children. He has 2-year-old Pauline in his arms while Gal, 32, holds her three-month-old daughter, Maya. If this doesn’t make you want to snuggle with some cute babies, nothing will.

“When we aren’t playing superheroes… All love,” Vin, who voiced Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, captioned the candid photo in which Gal is looking at him smiling.

Before she was the box office queen as Wonder Woman and Diana Prince, Gal appeared in four F&F flicks, the most recent 2015’s Furious 7. Her character became part Dom’s crew.

She’s popped up in his Instagram feed too. They say that friends who do fish faces together stay together. Don’t they?

In addition to their sweet wee ones pictured, Gal has another daughter (with hubby Yaron Versano) and Vin has two more daughters with his long-time girlfriend, Paloma Jiménez. A whole lotta girl power — just like Wonder Woman.





