Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's 'The Fate of the Furious' Feud: A Complete Timeline

Call it the feud of the furious. During the filming of the eighth Fast & Furious film, The Fate of the Furious, tensions mounted between its two alpha-male stars, Vin Diesel (who plays outlaw-with-a-heart-of-gold Dominic Torretto) and Dwayne Johnson (who plays DSS agent-turned-ally Luke Hobbs). As it happens, the real-life spat dovetails with the plot of The Fate of the Furious (in theaters April 14), in which Dom inexplicably turns against his own crew, who must band together to stop him. But the feud between Diesel and Johnson was no publicity stunt. Here’s a complete timeline of Vin and The Rock’s beef and the rumors it stirred, from that first Instagram post in August to last week’s awkward red carpet appearance.

August 8, 2016

The Instagram post that started it all: Dwayne Johnson announces his final week of shooting and calls out some unnamed “male co-stars” for their on-set behavior. “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” Johnson writes. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s— to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.” Media outlets immediately begin speculating on who Johnson’s post is actually about.





Aug. 9

“Production sources” tell TMZ that the entire Fast & Furious cast is mad at Johnson for throwing them under the bus (or NOS-powered Dodge Charger, as the case may be).

Tyrese Gibson assures fans on Instagram that Johnson’s message wasn’t about him, writing, ” I don’t know WHO he has a problem [with] and I don’t have any details of WHAT those problems are – as a matter of fact if I DID know I would tell you s–t!!!”” He deletes the post almost immediately.

Later in the day, TMZ breaks the story that Johnson was talking about Diesel. The website reports that the stars had a “secret meeting” on the Atlanta set that day, “partly because tensions were running so high it was almost impossible to shoot scenes.”

An E! News source says tensions were high on the shoot, which was “especially” hard on Johnson because he’s “a very emotional guy.” The source claims that “all is cool now.”

Aug. 10

In a follow-up Instagram post, Johnson thanks the film’s stuntmen and production team. “And like with any team – that’s a family – there’s gonna be conflict,” he writes. “Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs. To me, conflict can be a good thing, when its followed by great resolution.”

TMZ reports that the feud is not resolved. “We’re told Vin went to Rock’s trailer and demanded to know why he was talking trash,” writes the website. Reportedly, Diesel left set just minutes after filming his final scene with Johnson, and his goodbyes to the cast and crew included the words “Daddy’s gone” (he thinks of himself as the franchise’s father figure).

According to People, “tension has been building for months” between the two stars. “Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keep showing up late for production,” a source tells the magazine.

Page Six has its own source, which reports that Vin is the tardy one. “Vin has a reputation for being difficult — he shows up late, keeps people waiting, holds up production and is disrespectful to people on the set,” says the source. “Dwayne lost his patience with him.”

Aug. 11

Vin Diesel speaks out (sort of) in an Instagram video message, promising fans, “I will tell you everything. Everything.” He does not elaborate further.

Tyrese posts a bro-y love letter to Vin Diesel on Instagram, seeming to confirm that he is Team Vin. “I’ve always said that if ONLY people knew how hard you work to protect this franchise and characters, minds would be blown,” he writes.

Ludacris also appears to declare his allegiance on Instagram with a #tbt photo of the Fast Five cast. Johnson was in that film, but Ludacris’ behind-the-scenes snap doesn’t include him.

Members of the Fate of the Furious crew trash Diesel to TMZ. According to the anonymous sources, Johnson is a true professional who’s easy to work with and always on time, while Diesel is late, rude to everyone, and likes to criticize his co-stars’ acting.