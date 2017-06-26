Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Home With the Twins: Reports

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are reportedly home with their twins and Blue Ivy at their massive Malibu estate. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

For those on Beyoncé and Jay-Z #TwinWatch, the babies are home, according to multiple reports.

A source tells E! News that Bey and Jay’s little boy and girl have left the hospital and are “doing great.” A second insider adds that the babies looked healthy and the mother of three “looked amazing and was glowing,” in the aftermath. Beyoncé is supposedly in a “mellow mood” and “was calm.”

Knowles, 35, gave birth for the second time earlier this month, welcoming the twins via C-section on June 12. TMZ also confirms the babies are home after they were supposedly born “prematurely and placed under lights… presumably to cure jaundice.” They supposedly remained at UCLA Medical Center for a week-and-a-half before getting released.

Bey, Jay-Z (yes, the hyphen is back), and 5-year-old Blue Ivy are all together, bonding with the babies in a ridiculous new summer home. They rented a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion fully furnished in June. The 6.3 acre, 10-bedroom, 14-bath villa is currently on the market for $54.5 million. According to People, the growing family plans to stay there for a few months while they look for something more permanent.

Neither Bey nor Jay-Z has publicly commented on, or confirmed the arrival of the twins. However, Knowles did make a statement at the BET Awards. After winning the Viewer’s Choice Award for her video “Sorry,” her protégés, Chloe x Halle, read a handwritten note from the new mom.

“Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade. This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve,” she said in the statement. “Thank you to my mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, for being my biggest, biggest teacher, and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love.”

Bey concluded, “And thanks to all the fans, my Beyhive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. And to everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful. And at home, thank you, and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyoncé.”

Here’s hoping we’re one step closer to meeting Bey’s little babies.





