Beyoncé Makes First Statement at BET Awards After Welcoming Twins

Beyoncé has been out of the spotlight for good reason — she just gave birth to twins. But the new mom still made her presence felt at last night’s BET Awards.

Queen Bey won the Viewer’s Choice Award for her video “Sorry,” and her protégés — singers Chloe x Halle — accepted the award in her absence. Of course, in true Beyoncé fashion, her message was powerful and moving.

She wrote, “Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade. This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve.”

This is Beyoncé first statement since welcoming two additions to her family last week. And speaking of family, she also thanked them for their support. She said, “Thank you to my mother Tina Knowles-Lawson for being my biggest, biggest teacher, and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love.”

Bey ended her note with a shout-out to her biggest fan: “And thanks to all the fans, my Beyhive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. And to everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful. And at home, thank you, and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyoncé.”

