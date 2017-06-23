Kirsten Dunst Adorably Shares News She’s Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kirsten Dunst is set to move into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst, 35, has acted since childhood. She was 12 when she starred in Interview With a Vampire alongside Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Dunst has dozens of credits by now and has been nominated for two Golden Globes.

Still, the announcement on Thursday that she is one of just 34 entertainers set to be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 left her excited. The Beguiled star shared a cute text message exchange between her and her mom, Inez Rupprecht.





In it, Dunst tells her mom simply, “Getting my star on the walk of fame!”

To which her mom responded, “Omg I’m crying and at vons I’m so happy tell me more sat can we celebrate.”

“My mom’s always at Vons,” Dunst hilariously captioned it.

Dunst is one of 10 people from the field of movies chosen for the honor. The others are Jack Black; Jeff Goldblum; Mark Hamill; Jennifer Lawrence; Gina Lollobrigida; Minnie Mouse; Nick Nolte; Zoe Saldana; and Friday director F. Gary Gray.

TV stars honored include Anthony Anderson; Gillian Anderson; Lynda Carter; Simon Cowell; RuPaul Charles; Taraji P. Henson; Eric McCormack; Niecy Nash; Mandy Patinkin; and producer/writers Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes. Steve Irwin, the “Crocodile Hunter,” will be honored posthumously.

Irwin’s daughter Bindi marveled at the news. (As far as we can tell, she was not at the grocery store when she heard.)

Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work.





The other recipients: Mary J. Blige; Sir Richard Branson; Petula Clark; Harry Connick Jr.; Ice T; Snoop Dogg; Carrie Underwood; Steve Jones; Charles Aznavour; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Weird Al Yankovic; and Bernie Mac, who died in 2008.

Interestingly, “Hamilton” writer Miranda and Yankovic were together when they heard the news. “The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE’D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL,” the Broadway star shared.

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017





Each inductee had to apply for the honor and agree to show up for the public ceremony, if chosen. They are required to pay a fee for their star and maintenance for the tourist attraction. The fee was $30,000, as of 2013.

A selection committee chooses the honorees based on expertise in their field of entertainment. They must be famous for at least five years, and Internet and reality stars need not apply.





