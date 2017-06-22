Cameron Douglas’s Road to Recovery Leads to Visit With 100-Yr-Old Grandfather Kirk Douglas

It’s been a rocky road for Cameron Douglas, son of actor Michael Douglas and grandson of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas — but now things are looking up, as he’s finally been given permission to visit his grandfather in California. As a refresher, in 2010, Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine. His situation went from bad to worse after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison, and his sentence was extended another two years, which he spent in solitary confinement at Maryland’s Cumberland Federal Corrections Institute.

Last August, he was finally released from prison, only to then subsequently fail a random drug test (thereby violating the terms of his probation) in April 2017. During a court hearing in May, Cameron insisted it was a one-time mistake. “I guess what I want to tell you is that since I’ve come back, I’ve worked really hard, and this hiccup is unfortunate, but I don’t foresee it happening again,” he said.

After making good on that promise — and staying clean since April — Cameron has now been granted approval to travel to Los Angeles to visit his 100-year-old grandfather. The 38-year-old had sadly missed Kirk’s 100th birthday bash because he couldn’t travel yet.

Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Cameron Douglas share a strong family bond. (Photo: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

A source revealed to Page Six, “Without question this is a great relief to the family. They’ve been really eager to have him go and reconnect, so he can have a solid, stable base.” Cameron’s lawyer says his client and Kirk have a very strong bond. “Every time [Kirk] speaks with Cameron on the telephone, he asks when he will come visit him. They have a very close relationship,” the attorney said.

Others, however, say that Cameron is writing a tell-all memoir about being raised as part of Hollywood royalty, suffering drug addition, and going to prison — and he may use the time with Kirk to mine material for the tome.

For his part, Cameron was reportedly extremely grateful to the judge. Outside the courthouse, accompanied by his Brazilian yoga instructor girlfriend, Cameron told reporters that his desire to see his grandfather is not related to any health issues with the centurion. “He is healthy,” Cameron said. He is expected to make the trip in about a week.





