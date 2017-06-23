50 Cent Joins List of Helen Mirren’s Admirers

Helen Mirren and Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent had a moment on the red carpet for the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Damn, woman! Helen Mirren has never been short on male admirers, but she’s just added a new and somewhat surprising one to the list. On Thursday night, 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) shared a picture on Instagram of a newspaper story featuring the two of them at the 57th Annual Monte Carlo TV Festival. In the pic, 71-year-old Mirren glances coyly at the rapper from behind a fan, while he stares back with a subtle smile. The photo had already gone viral (of course), so this was 50’s way of owning it. Good for him.





“I think I love her man, I’m trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can’t describe it. LOL,” he joked beside the candid snap and thereby officially joining the long and distinguished list of men who admire the Woman In Gold actress.

Both the 50-year-old rapper and Dame Mirren were dressed to impress for the event. She wore a frothy, cream-colored gown and he sported a classic tux with a bow-tie. The “In Da Club” crooner was there to promote the TV series, Power, which he executive produces.

For her part, Mirren has been married to film director Taylor Hackford since 2007, but has accrued quite a collection of admirers from Hollywood and beyond during that time. Included in the fan club are James Marsden, Ryan Reynolds, Russell Brand, and Barack Obama, to name but a few. That’s a pretty good list, if you ask us. (ICYMI, Blake Lively famously joked about whether she should be “concerned” by the way her hubs was staring into Mirren’s eyes.)





No word on how Mirren (or her better half) feel about 50’s declaration that she turns him on, but it’s safe to say that the director probably isn’t too worried about it. When you marry Helen Mirren, you probably know what you’re getting into… right?



