Beyoncé Gives Birth to Twins

It’s a party of five for Jay Z and Beyoncé. (Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

Double trouble! Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to twins in L.A.

Unlike other moments during her pregnancy, Bey, 35, and her husband Jay Z, 47, have yet to make a public announcement.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told PEOPLE.

Beyoncé first announced she was expecting with a lavish photo spread on her website, because, well, she’s Beyoncé.





She followed that up with a dramatic performance at the Grammys in an outfit that showcased her burgeoning belly.

The Lemonade singer also feted the new additions to her family with a star-studded baby shower. “It was excellent. I had so much fun,” said Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. In attendance at the “Carter Push Party” were Destiny’s Child alums, Michelle Williams and and Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Vanessa Bryant, and (also preggo) Serena Williams. Queen Bey wore a bra and low-slung skirt to show off the giant henna tattoo over her midsection.





Throughout her pregnancy, Beyonce shared snapshots of her bump, but by the third week in May, she was “ready to see her babies,” Tina added.

When asked about the parenting techniques she used with her own daughters, Tina explained, “My biggest lesson was teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what’s on the outside. I see [Beyoncé] passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.”

The twins join big sister, 5-year-old Blue Ivy. Congrats to the whole family!

