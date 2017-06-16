Ronan Farrow Takes a Father’s Day Dig at Woody Allen

Like father, like son? Not really when it comes to these two. On Thursday night, Ronan Farrow — the son of actress Mia Farrow and director Woody Allen (though Allen’s paternity has famously been in question for ages) — took to Twitter to post a not-so-subtle dig at his (alleged) dad, Woody Allen. “OpenTable, I have a few things to tell you,” Ronan wrote beside a screenshot of a message from the online restaurant-booking service that read, “Ronan, heads up: Father’s Day is 3 days away! Find a reservation.”

OpenTable, I have a few things to tell you. pic.twitter.com/9iVnI0ioGf — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) June 16, 2017





The 29-year-old journalist and book author has had a strained relationship with Allen over the years, and tensions flared to a full fire when Ronan’s sister, Dylan Farrow, accused their father of sexual abuse in 2014. She wrote an open letter in the New York Times detailing the alleged abuse she’d suffered at the famed director’s hands over the years, and Ronan stood firmly by her side.

Ronan Farrow and Mia Farrow at the 2017 TIME 100 Gala on April 25, 2017.

Following Dylan’s letter, Ronan wrote his own piece in The Hollywood Reporter backing her up and arguing that his father’s powerful PR machine was keeping the truth at bay. “When my sister first decided to speak out, she had gone to multiple newspapers — most wouldn’t touch her story,” Ronan argued, noting that the Times then gave Allen “twice the space” to defend himself that the paper had given his sister to make her case.

Though he admitted that he too had tried to keep his sister from coming forward, he said that ultimately, he had to stand by her. “When Dylan explained her agony in the wake of powerful voices sweeping aside her allegations, the press often willing to be taken along for the ride, and the fears she held for young girls potentially being exposed to a predator — I ultimately knew she was right,” he noted, adding that Allen had also gone off and married another one of their siblings, Soon Yi. (Just to be clear, Ronan didn’t really support that whole decision, either.)

Every family has its issues — some just have more than others.





