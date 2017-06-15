Patton Oswalt Hits Red Carpet With New Girlfriend Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt is moving on after the sudden death of his wife.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor — whose wife, Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly in April 2016 — made his red carpet debut with actress Meredith Salenger, 47, at the L.A. premiere Baby Driver on Wednesday. He smiled and appeared happy as he held his new ladylove’s hand while posing for photographers.

While the prolific tweeter didn’t comment on the social media site about his date, he retweeted a selfie that Salenger took of them at the premiere.

He also shared a photo that Sony Pictures posted of them from the red carpet.

Oswalt later gave his review of the film, which boasts a star-studded cast including Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, and Jon Hamm. FYI: He liked it.

Yeah, @BabyDriverMovie is this year’s THE NICE GUYS. Smart, relentless, hilarious & touching. It does NOT LET UP. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 15, 2017

Salenger, a former child actress who has appeared in shows including Grey’s Anatomy and Damages, wasn’t as shy, posting an Instagram photo of their hands, with a pink heart around them, and writing, “I’m super in love guys. Just FYI.”

No news on how Oswalt and Salenger met, but she has an interesting life. When the Harvard grad isn’t acting, she a mediator for the Agency for Dispute Resolution in Beverly Hills, Calif. And she loves kids (Oswalt is dad to 8-year-old Alice), often posting about her auntie duties on Instagram.

The death of Oswalt’s wife — a crime writer — after 11 years of marriage was a story that really tugged at the heartstrings. He has written about the tragedy (Michelle, 46, died from an undiagnosed heart condition and a toxic combination of medications) and used it in his standup. Most recently, he shared an honest and heartbreaking Facebook post on the first anniversary of her death in which he talked about removing his wedding ring for the first time.

Now he’s finding some happiness again in his personal life — and that’s a beautiful thing.





