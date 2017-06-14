Jaden Smith Suits Up As Batman (Again) In Strange New Video

People would normally assume that Will Smith would be the superhero in the Smith family — he played one in Suicide Squad, remember? But it seems as though his son Jaden has taken the reigns. The 18-year-old just released a new music video for his “Batman” song, and yes, he’s wearing his version of the Batman outfit.

So does Jaden believe that he’s actually the next caped crusader? Well, at the very least his new music video will definitely make you scratch your head. Also, at the beginning of the video Jaden answers the phone and someone calls him Bruce Wayne, aka Batman’s true identity.

This music video was most likely shot a while back since Jaden is rocking his dreadlocks. Since then, he cut them off and even brought them as an accessory to the 2017 Met Gala.

Jaden Smith at the 2017 Met Gala. (Photo: AP) More

In previous appearances of his Batman look, the 18-year-old wore the white Batman ensemble to Kim and Kanye’s wedding in 2014…





And again to his 2015 prom…





He later explained why he did it, saying, “at the wedding I felt as though I needed to protect everyone there and needed to have the proper gear to do so.”

Check out the full “Batman” music video here:



