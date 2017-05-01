Jaden Smith Carries a Handful of His Own Dreadlocks on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Jaden Smith played it safe in an all-black Louis Vuitton ensemble at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, but went all out with a hair-raising accessory -- or a handful of them, actually.

The 18-year-old actor casually walked the red carpet while holding his chopped-off blond dreadlocks in his right hand.

Smith also showed off his grill as he smiled wide for photographers.

The actor chopped off his hair with the help of dad Will Smith earlier this month, as he prepared for his new film, Life in a Year, with Cara Delevingne and Terrence Howard.

