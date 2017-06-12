See Jessica Chastain’s Gorgeous Wedding Dress

OK, so Jessica Chastain isn’t officially royalty after marrying her longtime beau, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday, but she still looked like a princess anyway.

Photos of The Martian actress’s nuptials are now circulating, and while she’s not a countess (despite her handsome hub’s pedigree), the event still looked magical — and so did she. Chastain, who tied the knot at the groom’s family-owned 17th-century Villa Tiepolo Passi estate 25 miles outside Venice, wore a custom strapless white gown with an embroidered bodice created by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci, according to WWD. (The star and the star designer are buds as she often wore Givenchy on the red carpet when he was at the helm.)

View photos Jessica Chastain at her wedding to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Treviso, Italy, on June 10. (Photo: Ciao Pix/BACKGRID) More

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo, a 34-year-old who manages the celeb and events department of Italian label Moncler, hosted several A-listers at their nups, including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Chastain’s Zero Dark Thirty co-star Edgar Ramirez. Tisci was also there — no doubt admiring this own work.





Chastain largely keeps her love life off Instagram — save for a few shout-outs to her man, whom she has been dating since 2012, on special occasions — so don’t expect to see photos of their honeymoon. But here are two photos of them she did post. Look at them and imagine the happy in swimsuits and sipping mai tais and there you have it.









