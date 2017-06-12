Stars Celebrate Pride 2017

Miley Cyrus performs during the 2017 Capital Pride concert in Washington, D.C., on June 11. (Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage)

While Donald Trump’s White House won’t acknowledge June as LGBT Pride month, the rest of the world does. And on Sunday, there were marches across the U.S. — including the Equality March in Washington, D.C. and Resist March in L.A. — attended by celebrities.

Miley Cyrus headlined the Capital Pride concert, which was streamed on Twitter. The “We Can’t Stop” songstress, who has described herself as pansexual, showed off a slew of pix of her colorful outfit, including her rainbow Converse, a special Pride collaboration, and some seriously bedazzled jeans that spelled out “Washington.”





“We hold the key to change!” wrote Cyrus, who has been an outspoken advocate for LGBT rights for years and has her Happy Hippie Foundation.













Over on the West Coast, the Resist March went down, attracting loads of celebrities — and contempt for the 45th president. In light of the political climate, the typical march was replaced by a more politically-driven event with politicos like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, attending. RuPaul was one of the speakers and emphasized the importance of love.

View photos RuPaul speaking at the L.A. Pride #ResistMarch in West Hollywood on June 11. (Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images) More

“It’s about love and giving love, being able to receive love,” the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race said. “That’s our secret weapon. That’s the one thing they don’t have is our love, our music, and our joy.”

Here are some of the other celebrities showing their Pride on Sunday…

America Ferrera spoke at the L.A. event (watch below) — and made it clear that she stands “with my LGBTQ brothers and sisters today and everyday!”





Adam Lambert was also a speaker in L.A. “My name is Adam Lambert and I am proud to be a human,” he started his speech by saying. “I’m also gay, cisgendered, red-headed, Jewish, and a man, but that’s getting specific. Look, we have moved into an area of intense categorizing, in an effort to declare our identities. We use labels in order to help others understand who we are and how we live. And sometimes we need them to figure ourselves out too, because we want to take pride in our individuality. But do you sometimes feel that we’ve gotten a little carried away with all these labels? Cause at the end of the day we’re all human beings.”





Matt Bomer, whose family wouldn’t speak to him for at least six months when he came out, showed his true colors.





Sophia Bush tried out a new hairstyle. She was a #MyLittlePridePony.





Tommy Lee performed in L.A.





Kate Beckinsale celebrated her daughter’s high school graduation and Pride over the weekend.









Jaime King celebrated with her son.









Lisa Rinna also shared a sign from the protest.





Charlie Sheen took it all in.





Elton John, who has been married to David Furnish since 2014, gave Pride a shout out.





So did Kat Dennings.





Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany marched in L.A. with beau Tom Cullen and a Planned Parenthood sign.





Busy Philipps shared color from the parade route.





Brie Larson used the day to get a dialogue going on her Instagram page.





Mariah Carey reshared her definition of LGBTQ.





Iggy Azalea partied for the cause with friends.





And Demi Lovato appeared to be at the same event with her “girls.”





Kelly Ripa celebrated pride in New Orleans, so there were rainbows and beads.





Halle Berry showed off her true colors, writing, “We stand with you.”





Ariel Winter sent her good wishes.





The Pride celebrations run through the month and another big parade will be the NYC one on June 25.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: