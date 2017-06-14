Jessica Chastain Is Upset That You Saw Her Wedding Dress

For all its perks, celebrity has its downside — and Jessica Chastain experienced it with her weekend wedding.

The Martian actress, 40, married her longtime beau, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday. He comes from one of Italy’s most noble families and the star-studded wedding took place at their 17th-century Villa Tiepolo Passi estate, which is located outside of Venice. The redhead looked looked gorgeous in a custom dress made by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci. However, she wishes you didn’t know anything about her wedding — or dress.

“Did you hear? Im off the market,” Chastain — who has largely kept her romance, which began in 2012, private — tweeted on Tuesday. “Gianluca & I got married! We wanted privacy & aren’t selling photos, but Ill post something in the future.”

But along with that was an image with a longer statement that said: “Thank you for all the sweet comments about my wedding. I love you and it was a beautiful day. I am going to ask you to please stop sharing those photos. Helicopters disregarded a nofly zone & took the pics during the ceremony. Everytime I see them Im reminded of the insensitivity of that moment. I promise you that I will share pics with you in the future, but I would prefer to share photos that celebrate love not intrusion.”

Paparazzi photos from Chastain’s wedding started circulating on Monday — and even we posted them because she looked gorgeous. Here’s hoping that her honeymoon is a more private affair, and she’s able to share as much or as little about both that she wants.





