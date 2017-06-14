Oprah Throws a Wonder Woman Party

It’s Wonder Woman’s sacred duty to protect the world … and it’s Oprah’s sacred duty to throw an epic Wonder Woman party.

The OWN honcho, 63, hosted a Wonder Woman-themed bash at her posh digs on Tuesday. Dubbing it “Wonder Woman Day,” she shared that 28 10-year-olds — and their parents — were invited over to her L.A.-area home for food, fun, and presumably a private screening of the flick.

While Lady O missed her BFF Gayle King’s viewing party of the megahit movie, she went all out for her own with extensive WW decorations. She started by showing off the custom cake she got from Charm City Cakes in L.A. “Party ovah here!” she captioned it.

There were Wonder Woman posters and popcorn buckets. But the party favors were next level: headbands, cuffs, and flip-flops.

Note her level of excitement over the flops. We definitely got some “And you get a car!” vibes.

Oprah, along with her dog, rocked the headbands when they greeted guests. The talk show queen clearly enjoyed it. Sadie? Not so much. “Sadie’s not so sure about her wonderwomanness,” she wrote.

We were so impressed by her decorations though that we were a little underwhelmed by the menu. Salad, hamburgers, and hotdogs are always great offerings, but we were thinking it would fit more with the superhero theme. But let’s not forget the cake. The cake was the menu showstopper.

While Lady O didn’t share any pix from the actual party once it started (or say who the kids were that she invited over), she got the ultimate seal of approval for the bash from Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. The movie’s star reposted the video of O with the cake and wrote, “This is awesome!”

Indeed it was. Oprah isn’t the only celebrity superfan of Wonder Woman — these stars are too.





