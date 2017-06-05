Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Dwayne Johnson, and More Geek Out Over ‘Wonder Woman’

Not all action heroes are created equal, as Wonder Woman has definitively proven. Over the weekend, the superhero flick racked up $100.5 million in ticket sales, crushing America’s previous box office records for a movie directed by a woman. At the center of this epic victory are director Patty Jenkins and actress Gal Gadot, who are both being hailed as icons of the feminist movement at this point — by both civilians and celebrities.
Plenty of Hollywood’s elite took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the blockbuster, peppering Instagram and Twitter with sparks of star-studded delight.
Ok ladies, now let's get in formation #WONDERWOMEN @GalGadot @PattyJenks pic.twitter.com/Fp04ubfWmf
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) June 2, 2017
“Ok ladies, now let’s get in formation
#WONDERWOMEN @GalGadot @PattyJenks,” Jessica Chastain declared beside a pic of herself in Wonder Woman’s famous fighting stance.
The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with @WonderWomanFilm. @GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND. pic.twitter.com/YznOuYuE0l
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) June 2, 2017
“The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with
@WonderWomanFilm. @GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND,” Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o declared.
“I am so stoked that #WonderWoman is having her moment,” Octavia Spencer shared on Instagram. “To all of the mothers out there who want to influence your girls and educate your boys about the value of strong women, do yourselves a favor and make a date to take them to see this movie. The #Amazonians aren’t just beautiful and fit, they are intelligent, speak many languages, and understand science. Yep, they have brains!!!!! Women of various body types and ethnicities had me on the edge of my seat. So much so, that I’m paying to see it again. But this time I’m going with friends. #BringABuddy. P.S. I can’t wait for #BlackPanther PSPS. Patty, please have more scenes on the island in the next installment.”
I'm sooooooo excited to see @WonderWomanFilm this weekend. @PattyJenks is making HERSTORY! YES! CANNOT WAIT #wonderwoman
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 3, 2017
Kerry Washington added, “I’m sooooooo excited to see @WonderWomanFilm this weekend. @PattyJenks is making HERSTORY! YES! CANNOT WAIT #wonderwoman.”
I believe in LOVE & #WONDERWOMAN @PattyJenks killed it. ????????????#NoMansLand is my everything. cc: @WonderWomanFilm
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 3, 2017
Elizabeth Banks couldn’t contain her joy over the film and its success. “I believe in LOVE & #WONDERWOMAN,” she gushed beside a Wonder Woman emoji. “
@PattyJenks killed it. #NoMansLand is my everything.”
Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017
A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay also got in on the girl-power action. “Director
@PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava!” she gushed on Twitter.
wonder woman set to break box office records? yes. yes. yes.
— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017
Chloë Grace Moretz was pumped even before the film hit screens. “wonder woman set to break box office records? yes. yes. yes,” she tweeted on May 30.
Just walked out of #wonderwoman with my 9 yo son and I'm breathless. Thank you @PattyJenks for the best thing that's happened in weeks
— Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) June 2, 2017
“Just walked out of
#wonderwoman with my 9 yo son and I’m breathless. Thank you @PattyJenks for the best thing that’s happened in weeks,” Ana Gasteyer shared.
But it wasn’t just the girls who were celebrating: The boys got in on the action too.
???????????????????????? Great win for the biz. Fans loving the movie. So happy for my homegirl Gal! Awesome human ???????? https://t.co/xjhIlIOkmV
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2017
“Great win for the biz. Fans loving the movie. So happy for my homegirl Gal! Awesome human,” Baywatch star Dwayne Johnson declared.
I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening.
Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN
— Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017
Joss Whedon, who’s writing and directing Batgirl, revealed, “I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there’s already been a man-only screening. Oh and it’s a godddamn delight.”
Many congrats to @PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend! ❤️
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 3, 2017
James Gunn, the scribe behind Guardians of the Galaxy, added, “Many congrats to
@PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend!”
Am so excited to see @PattyJenks #WONDERWOMEN. Big fan. Her direction of the pilot for The Killing was one of the best episodes on tv ever.
— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 1, 2017
M. Night Shyamalan added, “Am so excited to see
@PattyJenks #WONDERWOMEN. Big fan. Her direction of the pilot for The Killing was one of the best episodes on tv ever.”
Wonder Woman is breaking box office records!!! Bravo,Patty Jenkins! Bravo, Gal Gadot!
Bravo, Chris Pine!
— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 5, 2017
Perhaps most importantly, however, the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, chimed in with her approval. “Wonder Woman is breaking box office records!!! Bravo,Patty Jenkins! Bravo, Gal Gadot! Bravo, Chris Pine!” she gushed on Sunday night. On Monday morning (once the official numbers rolled in), Carter called the success “Historic and well-deserved!”
It seems that the rest of Hollywood couldn’t agree more.
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:
- Halle Berry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors by Posing With Her Hands on Her Belly
- Chris Cornell’s Widow Speaks Out Following Release of Toxicology Report
- Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell’s Children to Universal Studios