Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Dwayne Johnson, and More Geek Out Over ‘Wonder Woman’

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Dwayne Johnson are all fans of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. (Photo: Getty Images)

Not all action heroes are created equal, as Wonder Woman has definitively proven. Over the weekend, the superhero flick racked up $100.5 million in ticket sales, crushing America’s previous box office records for a movie directed by a woman. At the center of this epic victory are director Patty Jenkins and actress Gal Gadot, who are both being hailed as icons of the feminist movement at this point — by both civilians and celebrities.

Plenty of Hollywood’s elite took to social media to share their enthusiasm for the blockbuster, peppering Instagram and Twitter with sparks of star-studded delight.





“Ok ladies, now let’s get in formation # WONDERWOMEN @ GalGadot @ PattyJenks,” Jessica Chastain declared beside a pic of herself in Wonder Woman’s famous fighting stance.

The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with @WonderWomanFilm. @GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND. pic.twitter.com/YznOuYuE0l — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) June 2, 2017





“The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with @ WonderWomanFilm. @ GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @ PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND,” Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o declared.





“I am so stoked that #WonderWoman is having her moment,” Octavia Spencer shared on Instagram. “To all of the mothers out there who want to influence your girls and educate your boys about the value of strong women, do yourselves a favor and make a date to take them to see this movie. The #Amazonians aren’t just beautiful and fit, they are intelligent, speak many languages, and understand science. Yep, they have brains!!!!! Women of various body types and ethnicities had me on the edge of my seat. So much so, that I’m paying to see it again. But this time I’m going with friends. #BringABuddy. P.S. I can’t wait for #BlackPanther PSPS. Patty, please have more scenes on the island in the next installment.”

I'm sooooooo excited to see @WonderWomanFilm this weekend. @PattyJenks is making HERSTORY! YES! CANNOT WAIT #wonderwoman — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 3, 2017





Kerry Washington added, “I’m sooooooo excited to see @WonderWomanFilm this weekend. @PattyJenks is making HERSTORY! YES! CANNOT WAIT #wonderwoman.”





Elizabeth Banks couldn’t contain her joy over the film and its success. “I believe in LOVE & #WONDERWOMAN,” she gushed beside a Wonder Woman emoji. “ @ PattyJenks killed it. # NoMansLand is my everything.”

Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017





A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay also got in on the girl-power action. “Director @ PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava!” she gushed on Twitter.

wonder woman set to break box office records? yes. yes. yes. — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017





Chloë Grace Moretz was pumped even before the film hit screens. “wonder woman set to break box office records? yes. yes. yes,” she tweeted on May 30.

Just walked out of #wonderwoman with my 9 yo son and I'm breathless. Thank you @PattyJenks for the best thing that's happened in weeks — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) June 2, 2017





“Just walked out of # wonderwoman with my 9 yo son and I’m breathless. Thank you @ PattyJenks for the best thing that’s happened in weeks,” Ana Gasteyer shared.

But it wasn’t just the girls who were celebrating: The boys got in on the action too.

???????????????????????? Great win for the biz. Fans loving the movie. So happy for my homegirl Gal! Awesome human ???????? https://t.co/xjhIlIOkmV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2017





“Great win for the biz. Fans loving the movie. So happy for my homegirl Gal! Awesome human,” Baywatch star Dwayne Johnson declared.

I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening. Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN — Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017