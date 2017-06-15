Empty Nest! Jada Pinkett Smith Says Willow and Jaden Have Moved Out

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are officially empty nesters. Their teen children — Willow, 16, and Jaden, 18 — have moved out of their house.

The Magic Mike XXL actress, 45, revealed the life update during an interview with Haute Living. While most kids their age are living off mom and dad as long as possible, these two self-proclaimed wunderkinds are traveling the world to build their careers. Though they still talk to their famous mom and dad all the time.

“It’s funny — they’re not around, but they are!” Jada said. “I don’t even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.”

While those two are off working (Jaden is filming Life in a Year, while Willow is making music and serving as a Chanel ambassador), Will’s son from his first marriage, Trey, lives five minutes away from Jada and Will, she said.

So how is Jada filling the extra time? Working and spending time with friends, including her

Girls Trip co-star Queen Latifah.

“Latifah and I have been talking, and she’s trying to get me to go with her [to Rio],” Jada said. “It’s funny, Will’s been there so many times, and I’ve never been able to go with him, and La’s like, ‘Don’t go with him, go with me!’ Maybe we’ll do a Girls Trip 2 in Brazil.”

